BOYS PREP BASKETBAL
Adrian 73, Four Rivers Community School 29
Amity 69, Taft 46
Ashland 48, Springfield 35
Barlow 64, Central Catholic 63
Benson 72, Tigard 66
Bonanza 68, Crosspoint Christian 50
Brookings-Harbor 57, Rogue River 29
Burns 51, Umatilla 44
Camas Valley 52, Yoncalla 44
Cascade 50, Gladstone 47
Chiawana, Wash. 81, Hermiston 69
Churchill 64, Eagle Point 50
Clackamas 57, Nelson 51
Columbia Christian 58, Damascus Christian 36
Condon 75, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 50
Cove 48, Powder Valley 44
Crane 59, Victory Charter, Idaho 37
Crook County 64, Sweet Home 32
Dayton 60, Jefferson 33
De La Salle 80, Horizon Christian Tualatin 47
Elkton 53, Days Creek 38
Forest Grove 50, Newberg 44
Grant 55, Franklin 45
Grants Pass 54, Willamette 19
Gresham 72, David Douglas 58
Harrisburg 50, Sisters 38
Henley 64, Hidden Valley 48
Heppner 56, Weston-McEwen 45
Horizon Christian Hood River 52, Sherman 44
Imbler 53, Wallowa 12
Ione/Arlington 84, Trout Lake, Wash. 40
Jesuit 64, Mountainside 60
Jordan Valley 28, Huntington 24, OT
Joseph 62, Pine Eagle 36
La Grande 65, Ontario 35
La Pine 51, Siuslaw 38
Lakeridge 57, Heritage, Wash. 27
McMinnville 68, Glencoe 42
Mohawk 58, McKenzie 21
Myrtle Point 63, Umpqua Valley Christian 30
N. Clackamas Christian 52, Grand View Christian 32
New Hope Christian 56, Powers 36
Newport 56, Estacada 55
North Douglas 82, Glendale 11
North Eugene 75, Crater 63
North Lake/Paisley 48, Prospect 22
North Marion 65, The Dalles 49
North Medford 68, South Eugene 59
Philomath 72, Madras 27
Pleasant Hill 50, Elmira 42
Putnam 46, Oregon City 42
Regis 65, Colton 44
Riddle 61, Pacific 42
Roosevelt 61, Jefferson PDX 55
Salem Academy 46, Blanchet Catholic 41
Santiam 68, Gervais 42
Seaside 57, Scappoose 40
Sheridan 67, Scio 52
Sherwood 91, Liberty 62
South Medford 43, Sheldon 41
South Umpqua 68, Douglas 50
South Wasco County 66, Mitchell/Spray 59
Southridge 71, Westview 55
St. Helens 44, Tillamook 37
St. Mary's 62, Lakeview 37
St. Paul 49, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 30
Stanfield 88, Irrigon 28
Stayton 74, Molalla 58
Sunset 71, Aloha 30
Trinity 41, St. Stephens Academy 32
Tualatin 90, Lincoln 89, OT
Union 63, Pilot Rock 37
Valley Catholic 60, Catlin Gabel 51
Wells 61, McDaniel 44
West Linn 71, Cleveland 52
Willamina 82, Delphian High School 51
Friday's Scores
AP-OR-BKH--Girls Prep Scores, 5th Ld-Writethru
Jan 13, 2023 10:55 PM - 405 words
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 52, Four Rivers Community School 17
Amity 53, Taft 31
Barlow 70, Central Catholic 26
Bonanza 55, Crosspoint Christian 23
Brookings-Harbor 65, Rogue River 18
Burns 52, Umatilla 10
Camas Valley 34, Yoncalla 31, OT
Chiawana, Wash. 77, Hermiston 43
Chiloquin 54, Lost River 33
Clackamas 82, Nelson 48
Cleveland 49, Lincoln 43
Colton 39, Regis 38, OT
Condon 42, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 4
Crater 73, North Eugene 40
Crook County 51, Sweet Home 28
Culver 50, Kennedy 33
Dayton 53, Jefferson 48
De La Salle 42, Horizon Christian Tualatin 39
Dufur 52, Bickleton, Wash. 28
Eagle Point 49, Churchill 41
Echo 34, Nixyaawii 29
Elgin 42, Griswold 37
Enterprise 42, Grant Union 23
Forest Grove 48, Newberg 36
Gervais 53, Santiam 19
Gladstone 57, Cascade 35
Glencoe 44, McMinnville 36
Grant 44, Franklin 42
Harrisburg 60, Sisters 40
Henley 59, Hidden Valley 29
Imbler 41, Wallowa 39, OT
Jefferson PDX 57, Roosevelt 18
Jesuit 60, Mountainside 29
Jordan Valley 54, Huntington 22
Joseph 37, Pine Eagle 26
La Grande 56, Ontario 17
La Pine 43, Siuslaw 20
Lake Oswego 36, St. Mary's Academy 32
Lakeview 57, St. Mary's 14
Mohawk 40, McKenzie 7
Molalla 43, Stayton 28
Myrtle Point 50, Umpqua Valley Christian 44
N. Clackamas Christian 47, Grand View Christian 15
Newport 56, Estacada 55, OT
North Medford 49, South Eugene 19
Oregon City 49, Lakeridge 39
Pacific 35, Riddle 19
Philomath 53, Madras 42
Pleasant Hill 38, Elmira 28
Powder Valley 50, Cove 30
Powers 45, New Hope Christian 39
Ridgeview 44, Bend 23
Salem Academy 58, Blanchet Catholic 33
Sandy 62, Reynolds 21
Santiam Christian 52, Oregon Episcopal 12
Scappoose 37, Seaside 30
Sheridan 67, Scio 52
Sherman 33, Horizon Christian Hood River 25
Sherwood 46, Liberty 40
South Medford 62, Sheldon 44
South Wasco County 67, Mitchell/Spray 43
Southridge 52, Westview 36
Springfield 63, Ashland 12
St. Helens 57, Tillamook 32
St. Paul 62, Falls City 14
Stanfield 60, Irrigon 23
Sunset 46, Aloha 25
The Dalles 58, North Marion 49
Trout Lake, Wash. 42, Ione/Arlington 29
Tualatin 46, West Linn 37
Union 37, Pilot Rock 33
Valley Catholic 54, Catlin Gabel 31
Walla Walla, Wash. 43, Pendleton 26
Wells 55, McDaniel 24
Weston-McEwen 42, Heppner 41
Willamette 38, Grants Pass 30
Willamina 44, Yamhill-Carlton 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
