Chip sealing: Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):
• Stevens Road (Deschutes County section only)
• Ward Road
• SE 27th Street (Deschutes County section only)
• Skyliners Road (west end)
Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).
US Highway 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Road work will continue at the US Highway 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout. Work will include installation of signs and pavement markings in the vicinity of the roundabout. On Monday and Tuesday, intermittent lane closures will be occurring on Hamby Road and Ward Road for pavement striping work. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.
US Highway 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US Highway 97 in the vicinity of Quarry Avenue. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes and median improvements at the Highway 97/Quarry Avenue intersection. Access to Quarry Avenue from Highway 97 will be open temporarily during daytime hours. Road closures on Quarry Avenue will be occurring during nighttime hours between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday. During nighttime closures, a designated detour route is in place for northbound traffic via Yew Avenue and S Canal Boulevard. For southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway.
Weekly Road Construction Update
Week of June 12 to June 18
