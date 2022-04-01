U.S. Highway 20: Ward-Hamby Road intersection project: Ward Road is closed between U.S. Highway 20 and Bear Creek Road east of Bend. Hamby Road also remains closed between Highway 20 and Neff Road as part of the Highway 20 and Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Hamby Road is closed to through-traffic between the highway and Neff Road. A designated detour route is in place via Highway 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road. Ward Road is also closed between Highway 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place between the highway and Bear Creek Road.
U.S. Highway 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue intersections: Road work will be occurring on U.S. Highway 97 in the vicinity of 61st Street and Quarry Avenue near Redmond. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes at the Highway 97/61st Street and Highway 97/Quarry Avenue intersections. On Highway 97, the northbound left turn lane at 61st Street is closed. For northbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Yew Avenue and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. The southbound right turn movement from Highway 97 at 61st Street will be restricted intermittently during work hours. For southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Southbound traffic should use the detour route during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, intermittent single-lane closures facilitated by flagging will be occurring on 61st Street.
