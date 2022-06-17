Weekly road construction update for the week of June 19-25:
Pedestrian ramp improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include removal of existing concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, First Street, Coach Road, Third Street, Fourth Street and Bluewood Avenue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place along Huntington Road and First Street. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
Chip seal (Bend Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):
• Stevens Road (Deschutes County section only)
• Ward Road
• SE 27th Street (Deschutes County section only)
• Skyliners Road (west end)
Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).
U.S. Highway 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of Quarry Avenue. Work will include installation of recessed pavement markers on Highway 97. Rolling lane closures will be occurring during nighttime hours between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. During nighttime closures, access to Quarry Avenue from Highway 97 may be limited. A designated detour route is in place for Northbound traffic via Yew Avenue and S Canal Boulevard. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway.
