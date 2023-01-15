News deserts are a big topic in our industry and a recurring theme in the national narrative about community newspapers.

Months ago, our chief operating officer, Heidi Wright, and I discussed Oregon’s news deserts with Steve Bass, president of Oregon Public Broadcasting. Bass wanted to talk about rural Oregon. Taking exception to Bass’s perspective, I asserted that Oregon’s biggest news desert was not east of the Cascades. It is in the heart of the Willamette Valley, in Eugene.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group, which is the parent company of The Bulletin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.