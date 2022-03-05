Two climbers had to be assisted in a descent at Red Wall in Smith Rock State Park Friday after their climbing ropes became entangled.
The men, age 19 and 20, were both from Bend.
Deschutes County 911 received a call from a climber on “Red Wall” of Smith Rock on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The climber reported he was with a partner rappelling over Red Wall when their ropes became tangled at the top after attaching to an improper anchor point.
The caller reported they were 70 feet from the edge of the wall and approximately 200 feet from the ground, the release said.
The caller advised 911 they were unable to continue any further down the wall without assistance.
At 4:40 p.m. the Mountain Rescue Unit (MRU) of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue was activated and seven volunteers responded with one Special Services Deputy. The deputy made phone contact with the climbers learning their exact position and finding they were uninjured, just needing help with tangled equipment to rappel down safely.
At approximately 5:10 p.m. the deputy along with one MRU volunteer arrived and were able to spot the subjects on the wall. The volunteer agreed to hike to the top of Red Wall via Misery Ridge Trail in an attempt to free the tangled equipment while the remaining members prepared for a technical rescue.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. the volunteer reached the top of Red Wall and was able to free the climbers allowing them to continue their descent. After descending approximately half way down the wall, the climbers stopped due to safety concerns, lack of proper equipment and being unfamiliar with the route.
Additional technical assistance was going to be required to bring the climbers the rest of the way, the release said.
Search and Rescue MRU members then set up a rappel system on the wall to safely descend to the climbers location where they were provided with additional equipment and clothing so they could safely descend the remaining distance. The climbers reached the trail at approximately 8 p.m. and were able to hike out of the park without further assistance.
SAR volunteers were able to clear the wall at approximately 9 p.m. after descending and retrieving rescue equipment.
