For the week of April 4-10:
- Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main, sewer and storm water facilities. Road closures related to the project are listed below. For more information, visit the Newport project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022.
- Newport Avenue, east of the NW College Way roundabout to NW Juniper Street, eastbound closure with local westbound access. Businesses within the closure are still open and accessible. This segment is estimated to be open to two-way traffic by April 8, weather permitting. Please continue to use caution as construction activities continue. Expect temporary lane shifts and minor delays.
- Newport Avenue between 10th Street and 11th Street, full road closure with detour, work set to begin April 5, weather permitting.
- Newport Avenue between Ninth Street and 10th Street, full road closure with local access. This segment is estimated to be open to two-way traffic by April 8, weather permitting. Please continue to use caution as construction activities continue. Expect temporary lane shifts and minor delays.
Ongoing Closures:
- Wilson Avenue Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersection and road closures along its entirety.
- Intersection of SE Wilson Avenue and SE Ninth Street for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour through May 2022, weather dependent.
- NE Third Street between Olney Avenue and NE Butler Market Road for roadway improvements, single lane closure of slow lanes. Completion expected summer 2023.
- Capella Place between SE 27th Street and SE Vega Street for infrastructure installation, eastbound Lane closure.
- NW Shevlin Ranch Road between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of May.
- Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for end of April.
- NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours.
- SW McMullin Drive between Mahogany Street and Cinder Lane for SW Sewer Basin Project infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access and detour through April 2022
- Brosterhous Road between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through late spring 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project.
Future road closures:
- King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court will be closed to through traffic for gravity sewer installation as part of the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program. Local access will be provided. For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Closure set to begin April 11 and continue through mid-summer.
