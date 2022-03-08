Bend Police arrested five drivers for Driving While under the Influence of Intoxicants within a six hour time span between Sunday and Monday.
On Mar. 6 at 7:20 p.m. Lisa Manthe was driving in the area of SW Columbia Street near SW Theater Drive when she drove off of the roadway and partially into the river near The Old Mill. She was contacted and arrested for DUII. She was issued a citation in lieu of custody for DUII, and released to a third party.
On Mar. 6 at 7:22 p.m. Oscar Sorrosa Rodriguez was driving in the area of Brosterhous Road near SE Orchard Grass Place when he was called in as a possible intoxicated driver. He was contacted and arrested for DUII. He was issued a citation in lieu of custody for DUII and possession of methamphetamine. He was released to a third party.
On Mar. 6 at 9:07 p.m. Roberto Marcelo-Rodriguez was driving in the area of NW Franklin Avenue and NW Harriman Street when he was stopped for a traffic violation. He was subsequently arrested for DUII. He was issued a citation in lieu of custody for DUII, and released to a third party.
On Mar. 6 at 10:36 p.m. Oscar Sorrosa Rodriguez was witnessed driving in the area of 61000 Brosterhous Road, where he was arrested three hours earlier, for DUII. Oscar Sorrosa Rodriguez was contacted and arrested for DUII, again. He was lodged at the Deschutes County Adult Jail for DUII.
On Mar. 7 at 1:13 a.m. Tyler Suran, was driving in the area of NW Colorado Avenue and NW Staats Street where he fled the scene after a felony hit and run. He was contacted by a Deschutes County deputy in the suspect vehicle, in Redmond. He was arrested for DUII and felony hit and run. He was lodged at the Deschutes County Adult Jail.
The Bend Police Department would like to remind our community that impaired driving is dangerous, illegal and it causes significant injuries and death yearly. Individuals who drink alcohol or use other intoxicants are encouraged to use ride share opportunities such as Lyft, Uber, Taxi Service, Shuttle Service or designate a sober driver. Bend Police also encourage community members to report if they suspect a DUII driver by calling the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 or 911 for an emergency.
