Wind farm woes

Kathryn McCullough, a Sherman County landowner, examines a bolt off the blade that was thrown from a turbine at PGE’s Biglow Canyon wind farm on Feb. 1, 2022. “Someone could have been killed or badly injured,” she said.

 The Oregonian

Portland General Electric plans to overhaul its flagship wind farm to address known maintenance problems and safety concerns exposed in an August investigation by The Oregonian.

The utility’s proposed fixes follow years of apparent inaction and come amid new scrutiny from state regulators who previously either ignored or did not recognize the scope of problems at the aging facility in the Columbia River Gorge.

(See more of this story on our website at

bendbulletin.com)

MF
MF

THIS is a good example of the the benefits of local journalism. Keep the sunshine on what’s affecting the public interest.

