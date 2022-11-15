AAA: Thanksgiving Travel Just Shy of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
AAA projects 54.6 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving, up 1.5% from 2021. This year is expected to be the third-busiest for Thanksgiving travel, only behind 2005 and 2019. About 777,000 Oregonians will head over the river and through the woods for turkey and all the trimmings.
Here’s a cornucopia of quick facts from AAA:
Thanksgiving travel rises 1.5% over last year.
Third-busiest Thanksgiving holiday since 2000, only behind 2005 and 2019.
54.6 million – number of Americans traveling for Thanksgiving.
777,000 – number of Oregonians traveling for Thanksgiving.
89% will drive to their Thanksgiving destinations
Air travel sees 8% boost over last year
Travel by cruise, bus and train jumps by 23%
Busiest traffic – Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday between 4 and 8 p.m.
Gas prices highest ever for Thanksgiving
Busiest air travel days are Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Airfare costs more – up 22% from 2021.
Hotel rates up 14-17% from last year.
Rental car rates decline 7% to $90 per day
AAA to the rescue – AAA will get 411,000 calls for help nationally and about 8,000 in Oregon over the Thanksgiving holiday. Top 3 issues are dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.
Anaheim, Maui, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Oahu are top 5 domestic destinations for AAA Oregon members. Favorite regional destinations are Bend, Seattle, Lincoln City, Reddling, CA and Sacramento, CA.
