The Honda's "Forever Determined" Rose Parade float entry in the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda rolls down Colorado Boulevard at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
The "Western Asset," float built by Phoenix, winner of the Judges award, for the most outstanding float design and dramatic impact in the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda, rolls down Colorado Boulevard at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Royal Court Salia Baligh, Sahanna Rajinkanthan, Zoe Denoncourt, Rose Queen Bella Ballard, Michelle Cortez-Peralta, Uma Wittenberg and Adrian Crick, clockwise from left, attend the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
The La Canada Flintridge floats wins the Mayor Award for most outstanding float from a participating city at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
The cast of "Ramona," California's official state outdoor play, walks along on Colorado Boulevard during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance float, "Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation," is seen along Colorado Boulevard during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
The Western Asset float wins the Judges Award for the most outstanding float design and dramatic impact at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
The City of Burbank float wins the Queen Award for most outstanding presentation of roses at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The Pennsylvania State University float rolls down at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The University of Utah cheerleaders attend the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The University of Utah Marching Band marches at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The Honda's "Forever Determined" Rose Parade float entry in the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda rolls down Colorado Boulevard at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The Pennsylvania State University Marching Blue Band performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The "Western Asset," float built by Phoenix, winner of the Judges award, for the most outstanding float design and dramatic impact in the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda, rolls down Colorado Boulevard at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The Catalina Foothills Falcon Marching Band performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The Cal Poly Universities float wins the Extraordinaire Trophy for most extraordinary float at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal Gabby Giffords waves to the crowd at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
Royal Court Salia Baligh, Sahanna Rajinkanthan, Zoe Denoncourt, Rose Queen Bella Ballard, Michelle Cortez-Peralta, Uma Wittenberg and Adrian Crick, clockwise from left, attend the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
Rose Queen Bella Ballard waves to the crowd at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
Actor Danny Trejo walks the parade route at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The La Canada Flintridge floats wins the Mayor Award for most outstanding float from a participating city at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
A member of Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team twirls a lasso at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard perform at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
A Utah fan cheers fro the team before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Penn State and Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Richard Petty and Rajah Caruth ride the NASCAR float at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
People look at the Snapchat float at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The Snapchat float rolls down the parade route at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The Donate Life float wins the Sweepstakes Award for most beautiful entry at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
Denette King and Nia Boyd celebrate 2023 on Colorado Boulevard during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
Dean Musgrove
Claudia Paquette celebrates 2023 on Colorado Boulevard during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
Dean Musgrove
Members of the Banda Música la Primavera walk along Colorado Boulevard during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
Dean Musgrove
The cast of "Ramona," California's official state outdoor play, walks along on Colorado Boulevard during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
Dean Musgrove
Members of the Catalina Foothills Falcon Band walk along Colorado Boulevard during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
Dean Musgrove
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance float, "Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation," is seen along Colorado Boulevard during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
Dean Musgrove
The Elks U.S.A. float passes at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
The Western Asset float wins the Judges Award for the most outstanding float design and dramatic impact at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
Players warm up on the field before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Penn State and Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California's siege of drenching storms. Pasadena's annual floral spectacle offers the optimistic theme of "Turning the Corner" for 2023 and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived being shot in 2011, served as grand marshal on Monday. The parade is held on Jan. 2 when New Year's Day falls on a Sunday. Rain has rarely fallen on the parade, but this year it came close. Downpours pounded Southern California over the weekend and rain was expected to return by Monday evening.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.