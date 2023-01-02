PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California's siege of drenching storms. Pasadena's annual floral spectacle offers the optimistic theme of "Turning the Corner" for 2023 and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived being shot in 2011, served as grand marshal on Monday. The parade is held on Jan. 2 when New Year's Day falls on a Sunday. Rain has rarely fallen on the parade, but this year it came close. Downpours pounded Southern California over the weekend and rain was expected to return by Monday evening.

