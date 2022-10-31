Lottery Jackpot

Powerball lottery tickets are shown, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared to $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

 Wilfredo Lee/AP photo

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

