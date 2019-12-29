Defiance mingled with fear pervaded a suburban New York synagogue Sunday, the morning after a man with a machete wounded five victims during a Hanukkah celebration next door — an attack deemed an “act of terrorism” by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Members of Congregation Netzach Yisroel in Monsey, New York, prayed and danced outside the scene of the grisly attack hours after a judge ordered the suspect held on $5 million bail.

“We will not cave in to fear,” Baruch Sandhaus captioned a Twitter video of dozens of men worshiping. “Through the darkness of Nazi Germany … to the #MonseyStabbing … Singing & Dancing with the Torah.”

Still, the 75 or so shaken congregants who attended Sunday services were on edge, according to a worshipper.

“We’re terrified,” said Simon Guttman, 27. “We are scared and it’s heartbreaking.”

Even with police on hand during the services, the sound of someone moving a garbage can outside the entrance startled congregants, he said.

Grafton Thomas, who lives in Greenwood Lake about 20 miles from Monsey, was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment just before noon Sunday .

Thomas, 37, was allegedly covered with blood he had tried to remove with bleach when police caught him in Harlem hours after the attack. A bloody machete was recovered from his getaway car, according to prosecutors and police sources.

He was ordered held on $5 million bail by Judge Rhoda Schoenberger and is due back in court Friday.

Thomas, sporting a shaggy beard, said nothing during his court appearance. He lives with his father, who has an auto body shop, sources said.

His lawyer, Christine Ciganik, said in court he has no criminal record, though news reports indicate he was hit with menacing and reckless endangerment charges last summer in Greenwood Lake, but those charges were to be dismissed if he stayed out of trouble.

Thomas, armed with the machete, allegedly entered Rabbi Chaim Rottenburg’s home in Monsey around 9:50 p.m. Saturday and wordlessly stabbed five people, including a son of the rabbi. Congregants, who had just lighted a menorah, threw chairs and desks at the assailant to try to stop him.

Three victims were treated and released while two remain hospitalized, one in serious condition with a skull fracture, authorities said Sunday.

The stabber tried to make a run from the rabbi’s home to the rabbi’s synagogue next door — but someone locked the door to keep him from going inside. He sped off in his car instead.

Cuomo denounced the attack as a “blatant” act of domestic terrorism that “sought to inflict violence, incite hate and generate fear.”