New Year's Eve Events
Saturday 12/31
21 & Cedar Teeth & Leadbetter Band for NYE: The local rock band and the roots band will perform for the holiday; 9 p.m.; $20; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Bigfoot’s New Year’s Eve Celebration presented by Pepsi: Join the fun at Hoodoo Ski Area's annual celebration, including musical performances and a fireworks show; 9 a.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Hwy 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Brent Alan & His Friends: The electric dream band will perform; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $25; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Duffy’s New Year's Eve Party: Enjoy extended happy hour, door raffle prizes, and a DJ to help ring in the new year; 8-12 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Mike Love + Indubious NYE Party: The reggae and Rastafari musicians will perform; 8 p.m.; $35; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
New Year's Eve Bonfire on the Snow: Join for a magical meander through the powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains west of Bend; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $150; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
New Year's Eve Dinner '22: Ring in the New Year with spectacular natural surroundings coupled with the ambience of the log cabin lodge dinner; 6 p.m.; $60-$70; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
New Year's Eve Dinner at the Lodge: Say farewell to 2022 in a memorable way with a celebratory five-course prix fixe dining experience at Lodge Kitchen from Executive Chef Joshua Hedrick; 5-9 p.m.; $99 per adult; $49 children ages 6-12; 5 and under are free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
New Year's Eve Karaoke Party: Ring in the New Year while singing some Karaoke; 9 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
New Year's Eve Party: Dancing and live music with Heller Highwater and free champagne to the first 100 guests; 6 p.m.-1 a.m.; $50-$100; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
New Year's Eve Party with The Upshot Band: The Central Oregon Rock band will perform to ring in the new year; 9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar and Grill , 2498 U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
New Year's Eve Party: To enhance this year’s 1920s speakeasy theme, you'll ease into the evening with live tunes by the Summit Express Jazz Band, followed by a proper DJ dance party; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $35; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 10barrel.com or 541-241-7733.
NYE Midnight Masquerade: Live music by Company Grand, beats by Portland-based DJ Casey Vann, photo booth, balloon drop & complimentary champagne at midnight; 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; $18 online, $22 at the door; Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; iacebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
NYE Party with Jeshua Marshall & The Flood, J Meast, Bend Burlesque & More: The High Desert's best entertainers in Hip Hop, Rock and Roll, Americana, Indie, dance and EDM bring an eclectic party to you or New Year's Eve; 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
One Mad Man: The one-man band will perform for the holiday; 8-10 p.m.; free; Crosscut — Warming Hut No.5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
Shade 13 & BlackFlowers BlackSun NYE party: The Spaghetti surf rock band and the bluegrass, rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; free band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Vineyard New Year's Eve Formal Dinner: Enjoy a delicious four course dinner of spinach/arugula salad, potato/leek soup, Stuffed Porkloin or Stuffed Red Peppers, and raspberry cheesecake for dessert, all topped off with a complimentary champagne toast to kick off the New Year; 5-7 p.m.; $95 Per Person; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Vineyard New Year's Eve Party: Join for a fun-filled New Year's Eve Party featuring music from a live DJ, a delicious appetizer buffet and a cash bar; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $65 per person; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
