Marijuana use among young adults reached an all-time high last year, with nearly 43 percent of 19- to 30-year-olds saying they had used marijuana in the past 12 months, according to research funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and conducted by the University of Michigan Institute for Social Research.

The Monitoring the Future report found a steady increase in marijuana usage in the age group over the past decade, rising from 29% in 2011 to 34% in 2016.

