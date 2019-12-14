When Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's, a Republican, plan to add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 passed a key vote in June, it appeared on its way to becoming one of the largest public-private infrastructure projects ever in the United States.

But six months later, the plan is back for another vote, perhaps Wednesday, and its future suddenly appears less certain.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, considered the swing vote on the state's three-member Board of Public Works, so far has objected to the latest proposal. The board must approve changes to the plan as a public-private partnership before the Maryland Department of Transportation may begin soliciting financing and construction proposals from the private sector.

Under the plan, teams of private companies would build up to four toll lanes on each highway and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue long-term. MDOT would pay nothing, state officials say. The tolls - possible price ranges haven't been announced - would fluctuate with traffic to keep the lanes free-flowing. The existing lanes would be rebuilt and remain free.

A major sticking point for Franchot is a new plan to solicit private proposals for much of the Maryland Beltway simultaneously with all of I-270, said Len Foxwell, Franchot's chief of staff. Franchot had previously agreed to add the lanes first to lower I-270 because he's concerned about the environmental and community impacts of widening tighter sections of the Beltway between I-270 and Interstate 95, Foxwell said.

Franchot has asked for more time to assess MDOT's changes, which he has said would "substantially broaden and accelerate" what he agreed to in June.

Maryland State Highway Administrator Greg Slater said he doesn't know yet whether MDOT will submit the new plan for a vote Wednesday. Agencies typically don't seek approval from the Board of Public Works unless they know they have the necessary two votes, state officials say.

The third board member, in addition to Hogan and Franchot, is state treasurer Nancy Kopp, a Democrat. Kopp is elected by the General Assembly, including 84 lawmakers who recently signed a letter questioning the project's financial structure and cost. Kopp voted against the toll plan in June, saying she had concerns about the potential financial and environmental impacts.

"We're still answering a lot of questions" from board members, said Slater, who next month will replace Pete Rahn as state transportation secretary.

Rahn, who has been the public face of the project, resigned last week, saying he wanted to return home to his wife and family in New Mexico. He said his departure was not related to uncertainty surrounding the toll lane proposal.

Asked about allegations that the process was moving too quickly, Slater said, "We have tremendous traffic out there and a tremendous problem to solve. . . . It's really about moving efficiently so we can solve this issue as quickly as we can."

But Slater also revealed new details that appear aimed at winning Franchot's support. He said the state is "very, very much committed" to having the companies build the toll lanes and rebuild the existing lanes on two segments first: the lower portion of I-270 between the Beltway and I-370 and the western segment of the Beltway from the American Legion Bridge to I-270. State officials previously said they would let the private teams determine the order of construction.

MDOT's latest sequencing would delay for several years the Beltway segment east of I-270 that Franchot and opponents in Montgomery and Prince George's counties object to because of its potential impact on homes and environmentally sensitive public parkland.

"That gives us the ability and the time to continue to work with those communities to find the right solution for that section," Slater said.

That could include tunneling, cantilevering lanes or other ideas the private sector might suggest to limit Beltway widening, he said.

"We're asking [the Board of Public Works] for the opportunity to engage with the private sector to find some of these solutions," Slater said.

Slater said MDOT needs to start with the American Legion Bridge because Maryland recently signed an agreement with Virginia to share the costs of rebuilding and expanding the span. Initial construction also must include the Beltway segment closest to the bridge and the lower portion of I-270 to avoid creating bottlenecks and move traffic most efficiently, Slater said.

Some opponents question whether the Hogan administration wants to quickly clinch approval from the Board of Public Works before Jan. 8, when the General Assembly convenes and opposing lawmakers could try to delay or block the project, as they tried, unsuccessfully, to do last year. The latest MDOT schedule would have the state returning to the board for approval of 50-year contracts, estimated to be worth more than $11 billion, in about 14 months. That would provide plenty of time to spare before Hogan leaves office, making it difficult - and costly - for a successor to cancel the project.

Del. Marc Korman, D-Montgomery, a critic of the proposal and a leader on transportation issues in the General Assembly, said MDOT likes "to give as little information as possible and move as fast as possible."

"While I understand they're eager to act," Korman said, "we're talking about a 50-year contract that's going to outlast any of us working on this."

Korman said the state has left too many questions unanswered.

"It's just very unclear about the overall cost of the project and what the taxpayer contribution might end up being," Korman said.

