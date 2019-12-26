Want to see our beautiful national parks free of charge? Mark your calendars for the five days in 2020 when entry fees will be waived at park sites across the country.

The National Park Service announced five fee-free days for the year ahead, applying to the 111 park sites that normally charge visitors, including Crater Lake, Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, among others.

The free days only cover entrance fees, and don’t apply to camping, lodging or other costs inside the parks.

The free days for 2020 will be:

• January 20 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

• April 18 (first day of National Park Week)

• August 25 (National Park Service birthday)

• September 26 (National Public Lands Day)

• November 11 (Veterans Day)

The number of free days is the same as last year, but down from the 10 that were offered in 2017 as part of the National Park Service’s centennial celebration.

The free days could help travelers on a budget, especially considering the recent fee increases at national parks in recent years. In 2018, both Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks raised their entry fees from $25 to $30 per vehicle. Crater Lake increased its entry fee from $15 to $25 last year, and will increase it again to $30 at the start of 2020.

The National Park Service will continue to offer its America the Beautiful Passes that offer easier access to parks, including the Every Kid in a Park program — which offers free access passes to fourth graders and their families — the Volunteer Pass, Access Pass and the lifetime Senior Pass, which in 2017 increased in price from $10 to $80.

For those planning on visiting several national parks over the course of a single year, the $80 Annual Pass remains the best deal around.