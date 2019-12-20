U.S. equities finished the week at a record high as investors counted down to the holiday break. The dollar and 10-year Treasuries gained.
The S&P 500 index had its biggest weekly gain since September and was on pace to gain 28% this year. The benchmark hit a new peak Friday, led by technology and health-care shares. The Treasury yield curve remained near its steepest in more than a year, underscoring low recession worries .
Equity trading in the U.S. spiked as the session drew to a close as major indexes rebalanced and options and futures on indexes and stocks expired in what’s known as quadruple witching.
Investors have largely been in a holding pattern this week, buffeted by conflicting macro winds. President Donald Trump’s impeachment is at a standoff, yet U.S. lawmakers managed to pass spending bills Thursday to avoid a partial government shutdown.
— Bulletin staff and wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.