U.S. equities finished the week at a record high as investors counted down to the holiday break. The dollar and 10-year Treasuries gained.

The S&P 500 index had its biggest weekly gain since September and was on pace to gain 28% this year. The benchmark hit a new peak Friday, led by technology and health-care shares. The Treasury yield curve remained near its steepest in more than a year, underscoring low recession worries .

Equity trading in the U.S. spiked as the session drew to a close as major indexes rebalanced and options and futures on indexes and stocks expired in what’s known as quadruple witching.

Investors have largely been in a holding pattern this week, buffeted by conflicting macro winds. President Donald Trump’s impeachment is at a standoff, yet U.S. lawmakers managed to pass spending bills Thursday to avoid a partial government shutdown.

