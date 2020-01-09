Stocks gain amid calm in Mideast

U.S. stocks rose as investor appetite for risk returned after America and Iran stepped back from the brink of war. The dollar advanced.

The S&P 500 headed for another record as the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, which drove futures down as much as 1.7% Wednesday, hasn’t escalated. Tech led gains. Oil fell below $60 a barrel in New York and gold declined for a second day .

The greenback gained against major currencies for a third straight day after jobless claims fell by more than expected, adding to signs of economic strength ahead of the U.S. payrolls report Friday. Ten-year Treasury yields declined following a government auction. In company news, retail took a hit from signs of poor sales before earnings ramp up next week. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. slid 19% after results missed analyst estimates, while Kohl’s Corp. also slumped following a disappointing holiday season.

If the relative geopolitical calm holds, it will allow traders to switch focus to the next clue on the health of the world’s biggest economy, which will come with the nonfarm jobs report. Adding to sentiment, the partial trade deal between the U.S. and China looks locked in as China’s vice premier will visit Washington next week for a signing ceremony.

737 Max simulator training to cost $5B

Boeing Co.’s costs would rise an estimated $5 billion if pilots need to get simulator training before flying the 737 Max, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

That would nearly double the $5.6 billion that Boeing had committed to cover costs from last year’s grounding of the jetliner. The manufacturer will be expected to reimburse airline expenses for simulator training because it sold the plane on the basis that pilots certified for the previous 737 variant would need minimal additional training, analyst George Ferguson said in a note Thursday. The manufacturer on Tuesday said it had advised regulators that pilots need more than brief tablet-based training before flying the Max, reversing its previous stance in part because of revisions to the plane after two crashes killed 346 people.

— Bulletin wire reports