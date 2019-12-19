National business briefing

U.S. stocks bounced back to claim fresh records as investors chased gains that have added more than $5 trillion to valuations this year. Oil topped $61 a barrel, and Treasuries edged higher.

After dipping Wednesday, the S&P 500 index on Thursday pushed past 3,200 for the first time, led by tech, health care and communications shares. The benchmark is up more than 7% in the fourth quarter and 27% so far this year. Data showing that jobless claims fell less than forecast did little to alter views on the health of the economy. Markets ignored the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The dollar steadied against its major peers. China said it was in close contact with the U.S. to sign the initial trade deal announced last Friday.

Treasuries bucked a sell-off in sovereign bonds from London to Tokyo as monetary decisions rolled out. Sweden’s central bank raised its benchmark to end half a decade of sub-zero interest rates, a move that will provide a test case for global counterparts with negative borrowing costs.

With few new catalysts on the horizon to revive the equity rally and details of the trade deal remaining vague, equity traders appear to be in a holding pattern.

Boeing will endeavor to squeak through a major milestone for NASA’s astronaut spacecraft program, finishing off a year marked by delays for the two contractors hoping to take humans to space . One of those contractors, SpaceX, already completed the milestone Boeing will attempt on Friday. In March, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft demonstrated it could launch to and return from the International Space Station. Boeing will try to do the same with its CST-100 Starliner capsule atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Boeing will launch without crew, as SpaceX did, to prove the capsule can safely perform the mission before NASA OK’s both companies to launch with crew aboard, which will likely come sometime next year if Boeing is successful.