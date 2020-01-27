Actors perform at a fire show during celebrations marking the 76th anniversary of the full liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi German blockade in World War II in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. The Nazi German and Finnish siege and blockade of Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg, was broken on Jan. 18, 1943, but finally lifted Jan. 27, 1944. More than 1 million people died mainly from starvation during the 900-day siege.