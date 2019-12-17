Mormons pulling 400,000 youths out of struggling Boy Scouts

A Boy Scout troop salutes during its meeting in Kaysville, Utah, on Dec. 12, 2019. For decades, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was one of Boy Scouts of America's greatest allies and the largest sponsor of troops. But on Jan. 1, the Utah-based faith will deliver the latest body blow to the struggling BSA when it implements its plan to pull out more than 400,000 youths and move them into a new global program of its own. This Latter-day Saint-based Boy Scouts troop in Kaysville, though, formed outside the church structure and plans to stick with the Boy Scouts after the church ends its longtime alliance at the end of 2019.

 Rick Bowmer/AP photo

The Democratic-controlled House voted Tuesday to pass a $1.4 trillion government spending package, handing President Donald Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence while giving Democrats spending increases across a swath of domestic programs.

On Jan. 1, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will deliver the latest blow to the struggling Boy Scouts of America’s when it pulls out more than 400,000 young people and moves them into a new global program of its own. The change may push the Boy Scouts closer to the brink of bankruptcy as it faces a new wave of sex abuse lawsuits. Losing the church will mean about an 18% drop in Boy Scout youth membership compared with last year

.

Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela who say they fear persecution by President Nicolas Maduro’s government can now cast their votes though the cloud, the National Assembly decided Tuesday. The congress now allows its members to virtually cast their votes and participate in debates.

