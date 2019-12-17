The Democratic-controlled House voted Tuesday to pass a $1.4 trillion government spending package, handing President Donald Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence while giving Democrats spending increases across a swath of domestic programs.

On Jan. 1, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will deliver the latest blow to the struggling Boy Scouts of America’s when it pulls out more than 400,000 young people and moves them into a new global program of its own. The change may push the Boy Scouts closer to the brink of bankruptcy as it faces a new wave of sex abuse lawsuits. Losing the church will mean about an 18% drop in Boy Scout youth membership compared with last year

Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela who say they fear persecution by President Nicolas Maduro’s government can now cast their votes though the cloud, the National Assembly decided Tuesday. The congress now allows its members to virtually cast their votes and participate in debates.

