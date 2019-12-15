Marathon U.N. climate talks ended Sunday with a slim compromise that sparked widespread disappointment, after major polluters resisted calls for ramping up efforts to keep global warming at bay and negotiators postponed debate about rules for international carbon markets for another year.

Organizers kept delegates from almost 200 nations in Madrid far beyond Friday’s scheduled close of the two-week talks. In the end, negotiators endorsed a general call for greater efforts to tackle climate change and several measures to help poor countries respond and adapt to its impacts.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “disappointed” by the meeting’s outcome.

The final declaration cited an “urgent need” to cut planet-heating greenhouse gases in line with the goals of the landmark 2015 Paris climate change accord. But it fell far short of explicitly demanding that countries submit bolder emissions proposals next year, which developing countries and environmentalists had demanded.

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons Sunday to disperse hundreds of protesters for a second straight day, ending what started as a peaceful rally in defiance of the toughest crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in two months.

The violence comes on the eve of a meeting between the president and parliamentary blocs in which resigned Prime Minister Saad Hariri is widely expected to be renamed to the post. The tension also reflects deepening divisions in the country that is grappling with a severe liquidity and foreign currency crunch.

Hariri resigned Oct. 29 amid nationwide protests that have accused the entire political elite of corruption and mismanagement amid Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades. The protesters say they won’t accept Hariri as prime minister, demanding an independent head of government not affiliated with existing parties. After weeks of bickering, the political parties failed to put forward independent names, most of them insisting on keeping their political share in the government.

A top Mexican trade negotiator flew to Washington for urgent talks Sunday as a hitch emerged in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, just days after it was signed.

Jesús Seade, undersecretary for North America in the Foreign Ministry, accused the United States of blindsiding Mexico by deciding to send up to five U.S. attaches to monitor labor conditions as part of the treaty.

That decision was included in implementing legislation sent to the U.S. Congress on Friday.

Mexico’s labor practices were a major sticking point in the final rounds of negotiations on the accord. U.S. unions — and their allies in the Democratic Party — pushed for tough enforcement of a new Mexican law that guarantees workers the right to elect their leaders and approve contracts. In the past, Mexican unions were often under the thumb of businesses and politicians, who kept a lid on workers’ wages. During the talks, Mexico rejected a U.S. proposal for foreign labor inspectors, saying it would violate the country’s sovereignty. Instead negotiators agreed to establish three-member panels — made up of Mexican, American and other experts — to resolve disputes.

West Point is investigating a hand gesture made by several cadets and midshipmen during an ESPN pregame broadcast at the Army-Navy game Saturday after clips of the signals went viral because of their association with white power.

During the broadcast , at least three or four students are seen flashing an upside OK sign with their hands behind reporter ESPN Rece Davis.

Many on social media expressed shock and outrage because of the symbol’s recent association with white power.

— Bulletin wire reports