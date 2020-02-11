Israeli forces clash with Palestinians during a protest against President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to deliver a speech at the U.N. later in the day, but members will not be voting on a draft resolution. Palestinian officials denied the resolution had been pulled, but diplomats said many members, including European countries, rejected the language in a draft that had circulated.