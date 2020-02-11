Democrats cull field as primary takes off
Fiery progressive Bernie Sanders fought for Democratic front-runner status Tuesday night as New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary began to cull the crowded field, bringing at least some clarity to a presidential nomination fight marred so far by dysfunction and doubt. As Sanders predicted victory, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg hoped to seize the backing of his party’s establishment with a strong finish. Joe Biden just wanted to avert political disaster after leaving the state hours before the final polls closed.
New Hampshire began narrowing the Democrats’ 2020 class even before the final results were known. Political newcomer Andrew Yang, having attracted a small but loyal following, was suspending his campaign. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among the front-runners for months, was doing poorly in early results.
Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges
Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly staged on himself, renewing a divisive criminal case that drew worldwide attention last year.
The indictment came from a special prosecutor who was appointed after Cook County prosecutors dropped the same charges last March.
— Bulletin wire reports
