The Supreme Court will not review a lower court decision that protected those experiencing homelessness from being ticketed for sleeping and camping on city sidewalks and parks if no other shelter is available.

Without comment or noted dissent, the court turned down a petition from Boise, Idaho, whose law against camping and sleeping on sidewalks was struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit as a violation of the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The 9th Circuit decision applies in nine Western states, including Oregon and California, where cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco have seen the population of those experiencing homelessness explode because of soaring housing prices and income inequality.

The 9th Circuit said the Eighth Amendment “prohibits the imposition of criminal penalties for sitting, sleeping, or lying outside on public property for homeless individuals who cannot obtain shelter.”

The decision added that “just as the state may not criminalize the state of being homeless in public places, the state may not criminalize conduct that is an unavoidable consequence of being homeless — namely sitting, lying, or sleeping on the streets.”

Los Angeles County health officials warned Monday that people who were at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month may have been exposed to measles.

Three people with measles were in LAX Terminals 4 and 5 Wednesday between 6:50 a.m. and noon. They are not L.A. County residents, officials said.

Anyone who was in those terminals during that time may be at risk of developing measles within the next 21 days, according to public health officials. They advised that people check if they are immunized against measles and to monitor themselves for symptoms.

There is no known risk of contracting measles at LAX currently, officials said.

A Florida mom was arrested Saturday after she left three children on a mini school bus overnight so she could smoke marijuana with a man on a boathouse, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Andrea L. Kerins was arrested and faces multiple felony charges of child neglect.

Officer Christopher Priest was on patrol near the Gulfport municipal beach parking lot at 4:42 a.m. when he noticed the mini-bus, said GPD’s Sgt. Thomas Woodman.

Checking inside Priest found three children of the ages 3, 6 and 9 who told the officer their mother left them at around 9 p.m. the night before to go out on a boat, Woodman said.

The children were taken by Florida Department of Children and Families until addition accommodations can be made.

President Donald Trump’s top envoy for nuclear talks urged North Korea to drop its “hostile” rhetoric, and warned Pyongyang not to engage in any provocations during the U.S.’ “sacred” Christmas holiday.

“We are fully aware of the strong potential for North Korea to conduct a major provocation in the days ahead,” U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said during a press briefing in Seoul. “Such action will be most unhelpful in achieving a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

Biegun’s comments came on the heels of North Korea’s claims of a second “crucial test” Saturday that it said had boosted its nuclear-deterrent capabilities. Such tests have put further pressure on the U.S. to try to break the deadlock in negotiations between the two countries after working-level talks collapsed in October in Stockholm.

Kim Jong Un’s regime has threatened to take a “new path” next year, if talks fail, with North Korea warning earlier this month that the U.S. might get a “Christmas gift” without progress.

— Bulletin wire reports