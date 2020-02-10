The number of U.S. service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries has shot up to 109, the Pentagon said Monday, as more troops suffer the aftereffects of the Iranian ballistic missile attack early last month in Iraq.
It is a significant increase over the 64 reported a little over a week ago.
Pentagon officials have warned that the number would continue to change.
In the strongest defense testimony yet, a Mexican model on Monday denied a Harvey Weinstein accuser’s claim that she stood by and did nothing while the once-powerful movie mogul sexually assaulted the woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.
“Never happened,” Claudia Salinas told jurors Monday at Weinstein’s rape trial in New York City, forcefully repudiating model Lauren Marie Young’s testimony last week.
Young testified that Salinas closed the door behind her and Weinstein as they went into the bathroom.
Two police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in Arkansas, authorities said.
The officers responded to the Forrest City Walmart after someone called police to report a man who was making threats and was “kind of talking out of his head,” Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said
.
