MADRID — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said she was surprised and honored Wednesday to be named Time’s youngest Person of the Year, while adding that others in the global movement she helped inspire deserve to share the accolade.

The 16-year-old Swede has become the face of a new generation of environmental activists, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half. Some have welcomed her work, including her speeches challenging world leaders to do more to stop global warming. Others have criticized her sometimes combative tone.

“For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is Time’s 2019 Person of the Year,” the media franchise said on its website.

As she left a U.N. climate conference in Madrid, Thunberg said, “I could never have imagined anything like that happening,” she said in a phone interview.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The man and woman who stormed a Jewish market in a deadly shooting in Jersey City clearly targeted the place, the mayor said Wednesday, amid growing fears the bloodshed was an anti-Semitic attack.

New Jersey’s attorney general, however, said the motive for the attack that left six dead Tuesday remained under investigation. The two assailants were killed along with three people inside the kosher market and a police officer in an hourslong gunbattle and standoff that began at a cemetery.

The suspected killers were identified as David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50 — both of them also suspects in the slaying of an Uber driver found dead in the trunk of a car in nearby Bayonne over the weekend. Authorities are investigating potential connections between the attackers and the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, some of whose members are known to rail against whites and Jews, a law enforcement official familiar with the case said.

The House on Wednesday passed its annual defense policy measure, which combined a $738 billion Pentagon price tag with legislation to provide federal employees with 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

The sweeping 377-48 vote followed weeks of arduous House-Senate negotiations that finally yielded a traditionally bipartisan measure, stripped of many add-ons sought by House Democrats.

The compromise between the Democratic-controlled House and the GOP-held Senate broke free after Republicans agreed to accept a Democratic demand — endorsed by Trump in end-stage negotiations — for the landmark parental leave provision. Negotiators also endorsed Trump’s call for a new “space force” — a provision previously backed by the House on a bipartisan basis. Trump has said he’ll sign the measure, which is expected to pass the Senate next week at the latest.

Democrats dropped provisions to block the transfer of money from Pentagon accounts to constructing a U.S.-Mexico border fence; protect transgender troops; and impose tougher regulations on toxic chemicals that are found in firefighting foam used at military installations.

Israelis will return to the polls in 82 days for an unprecedented third time in less than a year, after a deadline expired Wednesday for lawmakers to come to an agreement on the formation of a new government and who would lead it.

In a marathon session Wednesday, Israel’s parliament moved to disband itself and set March 2 as the likely date for the redo of the redo election, after two earlier rounds in September and April.

Unless there are fundamental changes in the race, there is little indication a third round of voting will do anything to unclog the political stalemate.

LONDON — On the last day of Britain’s election campaign, political leaders dashed around the country Wednesday trying to win over millions of undecided voters.

Opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have a lead over the main opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn ahead of Thursday’s election. But all the parties are nervous about the verdict of a volatile electorate fed up after years of Brexit wrangling.

Britain’s first December vote since 1923 has been dubbed the Brexit Election. It is being held more than two years early in hopes of breaking Britain’s deadlock over the stalled departure from the European Union.

Johnson says that if he wins a majority of the 650 House of Commons seats on Thursday, he will get Parliament to ratify his “oven-ready” divorce deal with the EU and take Britain out of the bloc as scheduled Jan. 31.

— Bulletin wire reports