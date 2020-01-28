An annual congressional report says the U.S. budget deficit is likely to burst through the symbolic $1 trillion barrier this year despite a healthy economy.
Tuesday’s Congressional Budget Office report follows a burst of new spending last year and the repeal in December of several taxes used to help finance the Affordable Care Act. Those have combined to deepen the government’s deficit spiral well on into the future, with trillion-dollar deficits likely for as far as the eye can see.
The annual CBO update would bring the red ink above $1 trillion for the first time since 2012, when former President Barack Obama capped four consecutive years of $1 trillion-plus budget deficits. The government, slated to spend $4.6 trillion this year, would have to borrow 22 cents of every dollar it spends.
Most economists say the most relevant way to look at the deficit is to measure it against the size of the economy, with deficits at 3 % or so of gross domestic product seen as sustainable. The latest report shows deficits averaging 4.8 % of GDP over the course of the coming decade.
The pressure on Britain’s disgraced Prince Andrew increased Tuesday after the revelation by U.S. authorities that he has failed to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation into his ties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents five of Epstein’s alleged sexual trafficking victims, said Tuesday that it’s time for Andrew “to stop playing games and to come forward to do the right thing and answer questions.”
Andrew remained out of the public eye Tuesday. Buckingham Palace and his legal team maintained a “no comment” policy one day after U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the FBI and the U.S. prosecutors seeking to speak with him about Epstein.
The Pentagon on Tuesday raised to 50 the number of U.S. service members who suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran’s missile strike earlier this month on an Iraqi air base, the third time the number of injuries has been increased.
Days after the attack, the military said 11 service members were injured. Last week, the Pentagon said that 34 U.S. service members were hurt.
Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday that of the 50, Campbell said, 31 service members had returned to duty.
The Jan. 8 missile strike on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base was carried out as retaliation for a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.
U.S. forces recovered the bodies of two U.S. service members on Tuesday from the site of an American surveillance plane crash in Taliban territory in Afghanistan, the U.S. military command in Kabul said in a statement.
What is believed to be the flight data recorder was also retrieved from the site, and the plane’s remains were destroyed. The cause of the crash was still under investigation, the statement said, but “there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire.”
The U.S. surveillance plane crashed Monday in Ghazni province, and earlier recovery attempts were thwarted by poor weather, heavily mined roads and Taliban attacks, according to Afghan officials.
— Bulletin wire reports
