At West Point, Trump calls out ‘evil of slavery’
As the nation continues to grapple with its past, President Donald Trump urged West Point’s graduating class Saturday to “never forget” the legacy of soldiers before them who fought a bloody war to “extinguish the evil of slavery.”
Trump’s appeal to remember history came as his own relationship with the military is under strain from the unrelenting criticism he and Pentagon leaders have faced over their response to protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
It also came hours after Trump made what amounted to a rare concession for him: He rescheduled a campaign rally planned for Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. The day marks the end of slavery in the U.S., and Tulsa was the scene of a fiery white-on-black attack in 1921.
“What has historically made America unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment,” Trump told more than 1,100 graduates at an unusual outdoor ceremony held during a pandemic. “When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring and eternal.”
Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting
An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday.
The moves follows the Saturday resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after turbulent demonstrations following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police had simmered down.
The terminated officer was identified as Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013, and the officer placed on administrative duty is Devin Brosnan, who was hired in September 2018, according to a release from police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee.
The police department also released body camera and dash camera footage from both officers. More than 40 minutes elapses between the time Brosnan first knocks on Brooks’ car door while he’s in Wendy’s drive-thru and when gunshots ring out; Rolfe arrives on scene about 16 minutes in. Brooks is briefly glimpsed being hit by a Taser before he’s shot.
Roughly 150 protesters marched outside the Wendy’s. The restaurant was set aflame at one point Saturday night, although the fire was out before midnight.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks, who was seen on body camera video sleeping in a car blocking the drive-thru, failed a sobriety test and was shot in a struggle over a police Taser.
China, Egypt, others report rise in virus cases
China reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months Sunday and infections in South Korea rose, showing how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted.
Elsewhere, governments including Egypt, Ukraine and North Macedonia have reported their highest single-day totals of new infections since Friday. In the United States, case numbers are rising in some states. The world is seeing more than 100,000 newly confirmed cases every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
China had 57 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, the National Health Commission reported.
U.S. troop cuts in Germany becoming more likely
After more than a year of thinly veiled threats to start pulling U.S. troops out of Germany unless Berlin increases its defense spending, President Donald Trump appears to be proceeding with a hardball approach, planning to cut the U.S. military contingent by more than 25%.
About 34,500 American troops are stationed in Germany — 50,000 including civilian Department of Defense employees — and the plan Trump reportedly signed off on last week envisions reducing active-duty personnel to 25,000 by September, with further cuts possible.
But as details of the unannounced plan trickle out, there’s growing concerns it will do more to harm the United States’ own global military readiness and the NATO alliance than punish Germany.
The decision was not discussed with Germany or other NATO members, and Congress was not officially informed — prompting a letter from 22 Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee urging a rethink.
“The threats posed by Russia have not lessened, and we believe that signs of a weakened U.S. commitment to NATO will encourage further Russian aggression and opportunism,” Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, wrote in a letter to Trump.
