Trump, GOP launch broad attack on Russia probe foundations
President Donald Trump and Republicans are launching an election-year attack on the foundation of the Russia investigation, including declassifying intelligence information to try to place senior Obama administration officials under scrutiny for routine actions.
The effort has been aided by a Justice Department decision to dismiss its prosecution of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, an action that rewrites the narrative of the 3-year-old case in a way former federal law enforcement officials say downplays the legitimate national security concerns they believe Flynn’s actions raised and the consequences of the lies he pleaded guilty to telling.
The DOJ decision comes as Trump and his Republican allies push to reframe the Russia investigation as a “deep state” plot to sabotage his administration, setting the stage for a fresh onslaught of attacks on past and present Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders.
The latest indication of that came Wednesday when two GOP critics of the probe, Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, disclosed a list of names of Obama administration officials who they say may have received Flynn’s identity from intelligence reports in 2016 and 2017. Among the names is Trump’s likely Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, who was vice president when the probe began.
Republican wins California House seat
Mike Garcia, a former Navy aviator, has captured a Democratic-held congressional district in California, defeating Christy Smith in Tuesday’s election that marked the first time in over two decades that a Republican captured a Democratic-held district in California.
What was supposed to be a tossup election ended up with Garcia holding a 12-point edge in an incomplete tally Wednesday in a closely watched race before November’s election.
Global COVID-19 updates
- The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority sided with Republican legislators and on Wednesday struck down the decision by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration to extend stay-at-home orders intended to quell the spread of the coronavirus. The 4-3 decision limits Evers’ ability to make statewide rules during emergencies such as a global pandemic, instead requiring him to work with the state legislature on how the state should handle the outbreak.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the U.S. economy could be in store for a long and painful recession if Congress and the White House do not push more aid through soon. The United Nations is forecasting that the pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2% this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s. COVID-19 is expected to slash global economic output by nearly $8.5 trillion.
- Some countries that had already reopened are closing down again after sudden spikes in infections. Among the latest: Saudi Arabia, which announced a total lockdown for the end of Ramadan after new cases soared during the holy month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.