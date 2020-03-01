Former vice president Joe Biden moved aggressively Sunday to capitalize on his dramatic South Carolina victory, welcoming a round of key endorsements and insisting in television interviews that he alone can unite his anxious party and stave off the ascent of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Biden’s newfound confidence came as like-minded contenders confronted pleas to drop out and back him ahead of this week’s primary elections — and as Democratic operatives deliberated over the timing and nature of those decisions. A significant boost for Biden came Sunday evening, when Pete Buttigieg — one of his rivals for moderate votes — ended his campaign.
Several influential Democrats from Super Tuesday states also gave Biden a lift on Sunday as they announced their support, including former senator Barbara Boxer of California. In Virginia, Rep. Jennifer Wexton — who won her suburban district in 2018, turning the seat blue for the first time in 38 years — endorsed Biden, calling him a “steady, empathetic leader.” Wexton’s nod came after other prominent Virginia Democrats such as Sen. Tim Kaine, former governor Terry McAuliffe and Rep. Bobby Scott endorsed Biden — a reflection of the urgency in the party’s establishment to counter the rise of Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.
Biden’s efforts are rooted in his campaign’s belief that he needs to use the burst of momentum and attention from South Carolina to rally Democrats to his side before Tuesday’s elections, when 14 states and one territory will vote to award 34% of the convention delegates. Biden has lagged behind rivals in organizing and fundraising for months.
Biden attempted to make up for past deficiencies with a round-robin set of television appearances in which he contrasted his centrist approach with Sanders’ pitch for a federal overhaul, which centers on a move toward a single-payer health care system. “People aren’t looking for a revolution,” Biden said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “They’re looking for results.”
On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the former vice president boasted of the gains already seen by his campaign, which has struggled since its start to keep pace with better-financed candidates.
“A lot of supporters stepped up the last 24 hours; we raised over $5 million,” Biden said.
Rolling into Super Tuesday
While Saturday’s South Carolina’s primary was a thunderclap — Biden decisively won the contest, in which African American voters had a significant say for the first time this election season — it provided a crucial affirmation of his candidacy rather than a guarantee of coming success. Sanders is polling strongly in many Super Tuesday battlegrounds, and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising in those states.
“This race is a long way from being over and is as competitive as ever,” said Shelia Huggins, a member of the Democratic National Committee from North Carolina, which votes Tuesday.
“Joe is still in the game. But Democratic voters here and everywhere are more strategic than decided at this point. Everyone wants to beat Trump. What they’re debating is just how much change they want to see.”
Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii remained in the Democratic race Sunday night. But throughout the day, there was pressure on Buttigieg and Klobuchar, in particular, to consider ending their bids after they struggled in South Carolina and the Nevada caucuses to expand their appeal among minority voters. Liberal investor Tom Steyer dropped out of the contest late Saturday.
Those conversations — a flurry of phone calls and meetings — rippled with political calculations as top Democrats mapped out the brutal stretch ahead.
For many Biden allies, Bloomberg — the billionaire centrist whose name will appear on ballots for the first time Tuesday — remains the biggest headache, and they are hopeful that he may soon decide to bow out. On Sunday, they passed around a clip from MSNBC in which David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign manager, said, “The reality is Bloomberg needed Biden to lose South Carolina to have any chance.”
Although Biden’s campaign would welcome a narrowed field, several allies are also informally telling allies of Klobuchar and Warren to consider staying in the race until Tuesday night, to deny Sanders a major delegate haul in the Super Tuesday states of Minnesota and Massachusetts, according to three people briefed on the talks who requested anonymity to speak frankly.
Fourteen states and one U.S. territory will hold nominating contests Tuesday, to award about one-third of the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination.
After winning 60% of the African American vote in South Carolina, Biden’s Super Tuesday outlook is best in states where those voters represent a high percentage of the Democratic electorate, such as Alabama.
Sanders’ campaign aides say he is ready to make gains with younger, more liberal African American voters in states such as North Carolina and have argued that South Carolina is older and more moderate than most of the states voting Tuesday.
Warren showed no signs of relenting. Her campaign announced that she raised $29.3 million last month, more than doubling her January haul thanks to a boost from her well-reviewed debate turn in Nevada — and the campaign increased its advertising spending in Super Tuesday states to $2.4 million. A pro-Warren super PAC is also spending millions. Klobuchar’s aides and confidants said she was campaigning hard ahead of Super Tuesday and felt good about her chances in her home state.
Buttigieg’s departure
Buttigieg on Sunday met with former president Jimmy Carter near Carter’s home in Plains, Georgia. Carter, who has been friendly with the 38-year-old Democrat, told reporters, “He doesn’t know what he’s going to do after South Carolina.”
Buttigieg replied, “Every day, we’ll do the math.” Hours later, Buttigieg dropped out.
The departure of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who saw a meteoric rise from virtual unknown to top-tier contender and became the first gay candidate to make a high-profile presidential run, marks an abrupt end to what was briefly an ascendant candidacy, as Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses and came in second in New Hampshire. But despite attracting enormous attention, significant support and sometimes enthusiastic crowds, there was no clear path toward the nomination. If there was one vulnerability that felled him, it was his inability to win trust or support from black voters, a key pillar of the Democratic coalition. He finished in fourth in South Carolina.
Buttigieg made history by becoming the first openly gay candidate to earn delegates for the presidential nomination in a major political party. He also broke barriers by making his marriage to his husband Chasten a major part of his campaign.
Also the youngest candidate in the Democratic race, his pitch from the get-go was that his youth and lack of Washington political experience were assets, not drawbacks. In early interviews and campaign speeches, Buttigieg was fond of saying he was the only “left-handed, Maltese-American, Episcopalian, gay millennial-war veteran” in the race — a tongue-in-cheek way of condensing his biography but also of introducing himself to the public.
Outside of winning two terms as mayor of South Bend, his highest-profile elections had been a failed 2017 bid for the chair of the Democratic National Committee and running for Indiana state treasurer in 2010, when he lost to the Republican incumbent by more than 20 points.
