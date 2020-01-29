Wavering Democrats face pressure as GOP eyes bipartisan vote for acquittal

WASHINGTON — Democrats are casting a nervous eye on a small group of publicly undecided senators in their ranks as Republicans target a coveted prize in the Senate impeachment trial — a bipartisan acquittal of President Donald Trump.
Under the spotlight are two centrist mavericks who won election last year — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. — as well as Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who will face voters this year after a long-shot win in a special election in 2017.
“I talk to those three every day; I don’t have a sense on where they’re going to be in the end,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who described the coming verdict as a “conscience vote” in which senators are leaving colleagues to reach their own conclusions.
Multiple Republicans suggested Wednesday that any defections would fuel their campaign to dismiss the nearly five-month impeachment probe as a partisan witch hunt, while undermining Democrats’ attempts to cast doubt on the fairness of the Senate trial and use the impeachment probe as a cudgel in the upcoming elections.
“Everybody’s focused on one thing, and that is whether or not the Republicans will stay united,” said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. “The truth of the matter is that there are at least two if not three Democrats that can separate from their caucus, which would be a huge win because any bipartisan acquittal is big deal.”
Manchin, who has sought to maintain a working relationship with Trump even after the president campaigned heavily against him last year, is widely seen as the most likely Democratic vote for Trump’s acquittal. That speculation has been based not only on the tilt of his state, which voted for Trump by 42 percentage points in 2016, but his history of backing the president on key votes and the 72-year-old’s refusal to rule out a 2024 reelection run or a second stint as governor.
In an interview Wednesday, Manchin invoked his home state repeatedly as he insisted that he was tuning out pressure from either party: “I’m here because of West Virginia. I’m not here because of any senator, OK?” he said. “No one’s my boss except West Virginia.”
Jones is facing an even more precarious position in a similarly pro-Trump state. The surprise winner of a special election, Jones will face voters in November, and Republicans consider that by far their best opportunity to flip a Democratic seat in the 2020 cycle. But he also has little chance of reelection if he alienates his party’s base voters by opposing Trump’s removal.
“In every case, a judge says, ‘Please don’t start deliberating, please don’t make up your mind until you hear all the evidence,’ “ Jones, a former U.S. attorney, told reporters Wednesday. “Am I leaning on different things? Sure. But I ain’t going to tell you guys that, for God’s sake.”
In public comments this week, Jones suggested he is entertaining a split decision — convicting Trump for abuse of power while acquitting him for obstruction of Congress — although he suggested Wednesday that he might be moving away from that view: “The more I see the president of the United States attacking witnesses, the stronger that case gets,” he said, after Trump tweeted sharp words about John Bolton, his former national security adviser.
More than any other Democratic senator, Sinema has kept her thinking private. “I will treat this process with the gravity and impartiality that our oaths demand and will not comment on the proceedings or facts until the trial concludes,” she said in a statement at the outset of the trial and has assiduously avoided addressing reporters since.But Sinema is also perhaps the most unpredictable member of the Senate Democratic ranks, joining Manchin and Jones in February to confirm Attorney General William Barr before taking a week-long break mid-session to compete in a New Zealand triathlon.
Spokeswoman Hannah Hurley, declining an interview request on Sinema’s behalf, pointed to that initial statement in explaining “how seriously she takes this process, the oath that she swore, and what that oath demands of her and every other senator.”
Some Republicans have their eyes on a fourth Democrat: Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, who is seeking a second term this year in a race that is looking increasingly competitive due to the aggressive fundraising of Republican businessman John James. But much like Jones, other Democrats see little chance that Peters breaks faith with the vast majority of his party’s voters who favor Trump’s removal.
Peters said Wednesday that he remains undecided and that he would wait for the two-day question-and-answer process to conclude.
“I’ve learned through a lot of committee hearings: It’s not the opening comments that are the most interesting. It’s the questions and answers,” he said. “I think it’s important to keep an open mind.”
Democrats have been encouraged that all four senators have stayed publicly united on the question of summoning additional evidence. Over 12 procedural votes last week, party lines held firm on all but one question, for which Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joined with Democrats.
Trump and his allies have sought to put a spotlight on the modest partisan crossover in the House, where Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., voted against both articles of impeachment, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, voted against one, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey switched to the GOP after opposing both. They have at the same time dismissed the vote of Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., a conservative former Republican who left the party last year after facing blowback for his attacks on Trump.
In the Senate, Republicans could be facing defections of their own. Collins as well as Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have signaled that their votes remain in flux. But many in the GOP believe that a Democratic crossover is more likely — and potentially more significant.
“It would mean once again,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., “that the only bipartisan support is for the president.”
Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., played down the Republican pressure campaign and, like Murphy, said there has been “no pressure and no demands and no retribution suggested for anyone” in the Democratic ranks. Any claims of bipartisanship on Trump’s part, he said, would ultimately be flimsy.
“If I get one Republican vote, I talk about my ‘bipartisan measure’ — that’s natural around here. But you know, I think people will understand if it’s just one, two, three people as opposed to a larger number,” he said, pointing to the 1999 Bill Clinton impeachment, in which five Republicans joined Democrats to reject one article, and 10 rejected another. “I think that was bipartisan. It’s in the eye of the beholder.”
- — -
The Washington Post’s Rachael Bade, Robert Costa, Paul Kane, Seung Min Kim and Erica Werner contributed to this report.
Trump defense: ‘Quid pro quo’ not impeachable
Senators’ written inquiries at Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday led to pointed, back-and-forth debate Wednesday as Trump’s legal team and House Democrats acting as prosecutors pressed their respective cases.
In a striking shift from Trump’s claims of “perfect” dealings with Ukraine, his defenders asserted Wednesday at his Senate trial that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven — could not be grounds for his impeachment. Trump’s defense spotlighted retired professor Alan Dershowitz, a member of their team who said that every politician conflates his own interest with the public interest. Therefore, he declared, “it cannot be impeachable.”
Bolton fallout
Republicans strained to contain the fallout over Bolton’s forthcoming book, which threatens their hopes of ending the trial with a quick acquittal.
Bolton writes in the book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into former vice president Joe Biden, a top Trump rival in the 2020 election. If true, Bolton’s assertion undercuts a key defense argument and goes to the heart of one of the two articles of impeachment against the president, abuse of power.
Democrats say the Senate cannot render a fair verdict without calling Bolton or acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to testify.
“There’s no way to have a fair trial without witnesses,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the lead Democratic prosecutor.
A handful of Republicans signaled an interest in calling Bolton or other witnesses. “I think Bolton probably has something to offer us,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who met privately Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins and Utah’s Sen. Mitt Romney are the Republican senators who have seemed the most open to calling new witnesses. With the Senate split 53-47 in favor of Republicans, at least four GOP senators must join all Democrats to reach the 51 votes required to issue subpoenas.
Before the Senate session even began, Trump repeatedly attacked Bolton on Twitter, saying he fired the hawkish Bolton last fall “because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now.’’Trump also complained that after he left the White House — Bolton says he resigned — the longtime GOP aide “goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book’’ that includes classified information.
The White House on Wednesday released a letter to Bolton’s attorney objecting to “significant amounts of classified information” in the manuscript, including at the top-secret level. Bolton and his attorney have insisted the book does not contain any classified information.
The White House action could delay the book’s publication if Bolton is forced to revise his draft.
Witness issue: Unresolved
In the trial’s eighth full day Wednesday, senators finally stood to speak, if only to announce questions that were read aloud by Chief Justice John Roberts. The questions ignited an hourslong debate, with many inquiries focused not so subtly on helping one side or the other clarify arguments made in six days of presentations by House prosecutors and Trump’s defense.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he and other Democrats directed so many questions to the House prosecutors “because they needed the chance to rebut the false arguments, fallacious reasoning, half-truths and even no-truths that the three days the president’s counsel made. And this was their first chance to do it.’’
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said the Democrats’ complaints were unwarranted.
“No matter what we do in the next several days the Democrats will say this process wasn’t everything it should’ve been, because we’re in the majority and they’re not,” Blunt said.
Asked if completing an impeachment trial without new witnesses would be a bad look for the Senate, Blunt said, “It’s for sure bad for democracy that the House didn’t do their job.” Still, Blunt said senators from both sides were paying attention and said the Senate “looked at everything the House sent over” on impeachment.
McConnell privately told senators this week that he doesn’t yet have the votes to block Democratic demands for witnesses now that the Bolton revelations have roiled the trial.
Party leaders have warned GOP senators that calling Bolton as a witness could entangle the trial in lengthy legal battles and delay Trump’s expected acquittal.
White House lawyer Pat Philbin made that point in responding to Democrats’ first question. “This institution will effectively be paralyzed for months on end” if Bolton is called, Philbin said.
Saying it’s “very important that there be fairness,’’ Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, urged that each side be able to select one or two witnesses, presumably including Bolton and Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son.
Manchin said he was open to hearing from the younger Biden, but Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, and other Democrats dismissed the idea.
“The four witnesses we have suggested are eyewitness to what happened. Hunter Biden is irrelevant and a distraction,’’ Schumer said.
Trump and McConnell could call for Hunter Biden right now, Schumer added: “They don’t want to. They know it would turn things into a circus.’’Senators will continue questions Thursday, with crucial votes on witnesses expected as soon as Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.