The Washington Supreme Court unanimously struck down Initiative 976, a measure that would have steeply discounted the price of car registrations to $30 while gutting transportation budgets across the state, last week.
The justices said the ballot measure violated the state constitution’s requirement that initiatives be limited to a single subject and that its description on the ballot was misleading.
Initiative 976 was largely a reaction to car fees imposed in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties to support light-rail projects. Statewide, voters passed the measure last year with about 53% in support, though residents of the three-county region — thanks to Seattle’s especially strong support for mass transit — opposed it. It would have cost the state and local governments more than $4 billion in revenue over the next six years, according to the state Office of Financial Management.
The single-subject rule for ballot measures is designed to prevent “logrolling,” or including measures popular among certain jurisdictions to obtain a majority vote on an unrelated broader purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.