WASHINGTON — Four vulnerable House Democrats have announced they will vote for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Colorado Rep. Jason Crow announced his intent in a town hall meeting in his district Sunday and released a statement Monday.

“President Trump’s unprecedented abuse of power and obstruction of Congress leaves us with no choice but to proceed with impeachment. No man or woman is above the law in our country, including the president. It’s time for me to once again fulfill my oath to the Constitution,” said Crow, who served in the Army in Afghanistan and Iraq before being elected to Congress.

South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham also joined the group of vulnerable Democrats backing impeachment, telling the Post and Courier, “At the end of day, this is simply about the rule of law, whether we’re a country with laws or not and what type of precedent we want to set for future presidents.”

The South Carolina Democrat acknowledged his vote could jeopardize his reelection — Trump carried his district by 11 points.

“If I wanted to do what was easy politically, I would just vote ‘no’ and move on,” Cunningham said.

“But it’s about doing what’s right for our country.”

Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, another of the handful of Democrats in vulnerable seats whose votes were in question, announced Monday that he would vote for impeachment.

His announcement came hours after a significant obstacle was removed from his path to maintaining his seat representing the state’s 4th District when Dan Hemmert, expected to put up a significant challenge, said he would not run.

And Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin also came out in support of both articles of impeachment, explaining her reasons in an op-ed piece in the Detroit Free Press and at a town hall meeting in her district.

“I did what I’ve been trained to do as a CIA officer,” Slotkin said at the town hall, describing how she was trained to review the evidence and make decisions.

The announcement was met by both cheers and boos, including from Trump supporters who began chanting “Four more years.” Slotkin signaled she understood the consequences of her op-ed.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been told more times that I can count that the vote I’ll be casting this week will mark the end of my short political career,” she said. “That may be.”

The House Ways and Means Committee will set the rules on Tuesday for the debate in the House on Wednesday, when it is expected to vote to impeach Trump.

