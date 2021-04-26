The United States’ growth slowed in the past 10 years to its second-lowest rate in the nation’s history, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday.
The first numbers to come out of the 2020 Census show that the U.S. population on April 1, 2020 — Census Day — was 331.5 million people, an increase of 7.4% between 2010 and 2020. It is the second-most sluggish rate of expansion since the government began taking a census in 1790. In the 1930s, the slowest-growth decade, the rate was 7.3%.
The slowdown is probably due to the aging of the country’s white population, decreased fertility rates and lagging immigration.
But within the United States, some regions are booming while others are stagnating. The South and the West saw growth in the double digits in the past decade, while the Midwest lost ground.
Growth in District of Columbia mushroomed, possibly predicting trends in other cities once more detailed census data are released later this year.
Since 2010, immigration has declined, driven by the economic crisis early in the decade and government restrictions later in the decade. The birthrate has also dropped; and life expectancy has dipped in the past couple of years — a reversal driven by factors such as drug overdoses, obesity, suicide, and liver disease, and sharply accelerated last year by the coronavirus pandemic.
The extent to which the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to population patterns is not apparent in the new census data because much of the related displacement and the deaths of over half a million people took place after Census Day. According to the Pew Research Center, 5% of U.S. adults said they moved because of the pandemic; it is not clear whether these moves will be permanent.
But it is clear that older populations, especially those over age 65, will continue to see far higher rates of growth than young ones. The percentage of Americans 65 and over has grown by 35%, based on census estimates released last year. In the coming decade, people in the large baby boomer generation will reach their 60s, 70s and 80s.
Without robust immigration, the United States would look more like Japan, Germany and Italy, where births and the influx of newcomers have been unable to keep pace with the graying of the population, placing burdens on social services and the labor force. A Pew Research Center analysis showed that more half the country’s population increase between 1965 and 2015 was due to immigration, which alone added about 72 million people. With no immigration in the next half-century, growth in the United States would nearly flatten.
But the rate of growth for a nation or a state does not tell the whole story, said Steven Martin, a senior demographer at the Urban Institute.
“While growth creates many advantages for a state — a more vibrant economy and easier-to-balance state budgets — perpetual growth cannot be a long run solution in a finite world,” he said. The current fertility rate in the United States is 1.73, below the 2.1 considered to be the replacement rate, producing as many births each year as deaths. “Overall population growth is going to be small, and eventually flat, which has to happen at some point.”
“A lot of people talk about cultural extinction if a nation doesn’t bring it up to two children per couple,” Martin said. “That’s like saying that a 19-year old is growing less than ever.”
If the nation were to keep growing at the rate it did in the 20th century, when it quadrupled from about 70 million to about 280 million, “essentially within a couple of centuries we’ll run out of space,” he said.
Over the nation’s history, growth ebbed and surged during wars, economic downturns and immigration waves. But the overall arc has been in the direction of a slowdown.
For the first century after the United States gained its independence, the country grew at a feverish pace, staying above 30% most decades. The rate hovered in the 20s in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and mostly in the teens through the 1960s. It continued to flag toward the end of the century, and between 2000 and 2010 it fell to 9.7%.
The growth last decade was about half the rate of the 1990s, when rising immigration and millennial-generation births pushed it up to 13.2%.
The state population totals released Monday will be used to determine the reapportionment of House seats and electoral college votes.
The slowdown was uneven across regions. Three states saw their populations shrink in the past decade.
West Virginia shrank most radically, losing 3.2% of its population. That continued a decades-long downward trend and reflects emigration and aging of the population. The state, which is more than 90% White, is the only one to have a smaller population compared with 1950 levels, when it peaked at slightly over 2 million people.
Most of the loss there has been in rural areas, where job losses and emigration started several decades ago and continue to reverberate. “In the 80s we saw the loss of a lot of coal jobs and a lot of manufacturing jobs, shifting from miners to machines,” said Sean O’Leary, a senior policy analyst at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy. “And in the past decade . . . dwindling coal supplies and the rise of natural gas have been putting pressure on the coal industry.”
West Virginia is also one of two states where the deaths exceeded births over the decade (the other is Maine, which grew because it had a higher rate of immigration). The median age there is between 42 and 43, compared to the national average of 38. The state is projected to keep shrinking through 2040, according to the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
While most states registered an uptick rather than a decline, the growth was in many cases much slower than in previous decades. California, for example, grew by 2.3 million people, or 6.1%, but it will lose a seat in Congress because other states outpaced it.
“California is kind of a signal that people are leaving expensive states to go to lower-cost states,” said William Frey, a demographer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, adding that trends show people increasingly moving inland from more costly coastal places.
Most of the fastest growth was in the South and the West, which have seen an influx in recent years of people moving in from other countries and other states. Utah grew by 18.4%, the most of any state. That reflects its relatively high birthrate now and in recent decades, which has resulted in a young population compared with other states, but it also reflects the fact that more people are moving to Utah from other states than moving out of Utah to other states, Martin said.
Based on census estimates, in more than a dozen states about half the gains are Latino people, including Arizona, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, Frey said. Whites accounted for more than half the growth in five states, plus the District of Columbia. In 27 states, the number of Whites declined.
Florida is also growing because it continues to be a retirement destination, Martin said. The average age there is between 42 and 43. Puerto Rico’s population shrank by 11.8%.
The District of Columbia grew at 14.6%. A decade ago, D.C.’s growth rate was 5.2%.
“It’s an inkling of what might happen to other cities over the course of this decade,” Frey said, noting that early in the decade many people moved to and stayed in cities.
The regional shifts also reflect a continuation of economic trends, such as a diminishing of industrial and manufacturing jobs in the Mid-Atlantic and the Rust Belt. And in some cases, the changes were driven by technology: “Air conditioning,” said Kimball Brace, president of Election Data Services, a political consulting firm specializing in redistricting, election administration, and the analysis and presentation of census and political data. “Once air conditioning came into being, people moved south.”
Other contributors to population change were similar among all states, with birthrates and life expectancy down across the board, Martin said.
“At a time when Americans appear to be profoundly different from each other politically and culturally, their demographic patterns are moving in much the same ways,” he said. “The raw statistics of our lives seem to be telling us that in fundamental ways we are much more alike than we are different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.