The United States laid out Tuesday a proposal to form a transitional government in Venezuela in which neither Nicolas Maduro nor Juan Guaido would be present, and that details the conditions under which the Trump administration would lift sanctions against the Maduro regime.
The announcement comes days after the Justice Department unveiled drug trafficking charges against Maduro, Diosdado Cabello and other members of the Venezuelan regime.
The “Democratic Transition Framework” intends to be the starting point of a possible political negotiation between the Maduro regime and the Venezuelan opposition, led by Guaido, the president of the National Assembly. Guaido is recognized as interim president by the United States and about 60 other countries.
“We present this framework as a path for Venezuela to emerge from years of repression and political conflict,” Elliott Abrams, the United States’ special envoy for Venezuela, wrote in an editorial for The Wall Street Journal.
The framework was officially presented Tuesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“We call on all Venezuelans, whether military or civilian, young or old, of all ideological tendencies and party affiliations, to consider this framework carefully and seriously”, Pompeo said in a statement.
According to the proposal, neither Maduro nor Guaido would be part of a new council of state made up of five members elected by both factions of the National Assembly, which would govern until the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections later this year.
The military high command, including the current defense minister, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, would remain in place until the new elections. Padrino Lopez was also indicted under drug trafficking charges by the U.S. Justice Department.
The U.S. government would gradually remove individual sanctions against various members of the regime as they accept the new power structure for the transition period.
The plan also includes demands from the opposition, such as the release of all political prisoners, and accelerated efforts to bring humanitarian aid to Venezuelans.
The president of the new transitional government would not be able to run in the elections. But U.S. officials made clear that the plan accommodates the possibility for Guaido to become the next Venezuelan president.
