President Donald Trump on the eve of his expected impeachment lit into congressional Democrats for what he deemed a “perversion of justice” and an “attempted coup,” predicting Tuesday in a letter that voters would punish Democrats and history would vindicate him.

The president’s written diatribe was delivered as the House set the stage for a historic floor debate and impeachment vote Wednesday — a momentous act that is nonetheless likely to be devoid of suspense as tribal partisanship in the Capitol has made the outcome a near-certainty.

House Democrats, who hold a 233-to-197 majority in the chamber, stood largely united Tuesday night in their march to pass two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which would make Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said lawmakers were ready to “exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution,” describing the upcoming vote in a letter to her Democratic colleagues as an act of “moral courage.”

“Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress as he demanded that he is above accountability, above the Constitution and above the American people,” Pelosi wrote.

Trump acknowledged that his own six-page letter, addressed to Pelosi, was unlikely to alter the trajectory of the proceedings. But he registered his objections in characteristically fiery fashion, with the stated intent of memorializing his sentiments for the historical record.

The missive , which aides said was largely Trump’s own handiwork, called the impeachment process “invalid,” “spiteful,” “egregious,” “meritless,” “terrible,” “disingenuous,” “baseless,” “preposterous,” “dangerous,” “fake,” “fantasy” and “illegal.”

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” Trump wrote. “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy.”

Trump was particularly scathing in his personal denunciation of Pelosi. He accused the House speaker, a devout Catholic, of lying when she said “I pray for the president,” and of disrespecting Americans with what he called a “false display of solemnity.”

He also accused congressional Democrats of the very acts for which he is set to be impeached. “You are the ones interfering in America’s elections,” he wrote. “You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain.”

Trump worked on the letter for more than a week, revising drafts with policy adviser Stephen Miller and legislative affairs director Eric Ueland, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal processes. The president did not want White House lawyers to review it until the final stages, the person said, and some of them warned against including certain passages.

Pelosi called Trump’s letter “ridiculous,” telling a CNN correspondent as she walked between meetings at the Capitol that she had not read it, but understood the essence and “it’s really sick.”

For months, the public has been sharply divided over whether Trump should be impeached for his request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival, at a time when the president was withholding promised U.S. military aid from the country.