Trump impeachment: Photo gallery
David Wray
Dec 18, 2019

Protesters demonstrate outside the Capitol as the House of Representatives began debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Matt Rourke/AP photo

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
