US-NEWS-CALIF-LIONS-DOLPHINS-DIED-LB

This Jan. 31 photo shows a stranded sea lion pup that showed up in the kitchen of the King Harbor Yacht Club in Redondo Beach, California. Experts say more than 1,000 marine mammals have died this month off the Southern California coast due to a toxic algae bloom.

 Brittany Murray/Press-Telegram via AP

LOS ANGELES — More than 1,000 marine mammals along the Southern California coast have gotten sick or died this month due to a bloom of toxic algae, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, a local rescue organization, has logged hundreds of reports of dead sea lions and nearly 60 dolphins in the first few weeks of June, according to NOAA.

