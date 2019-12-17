It’s Wednesday, Dec. 18, the 352nd day of 2019. There are 13 days left in the year.

Highlight: In 2000, the Electoral College cast its ballots, with President-elect George W. Bush receiving the expected 271; Al Gore, however, received 266, one fewer than expected, because of a District of Columbia Democrat who’d left her ballot blank to protest the district’s lack of representation in Congress.

In 1787, New Jersey became the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery, was declared in effect by Secretary of State William H. Seward.

In 1916, during World War I, the 10-month Battle of Verdun ended with French troops succeeding in repulsing a major German offensive.

In 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors” and sent it to the states for ratification.

In 1940, Adolf Hitler signed a secret directive ordering preparations for a Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.

In 1944, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the government’s wartime evacuation of people of Japanese descent from the West Coast while at the same time ruling that “concededly loyal” Americans of Japanese ancestry could not continue to be detained.

In 1956, Japan was admitted to the United Nations.

In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first nuclear facility to generate electricity in the United States, went on line. (It was taken out of service in 1982.)

In 1969, Britain’s House of Lords joined the House of Commons in making permanent a 1965 ban on the death penalty for murder.

In 1972, the United States began heavy bombing of North Vietnamese targets during the Vietnam War.

In 1998, the House debated articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton. South Carolina carried out the nation’s 500th execution since capital punishment resumed in 1977.

In 2003, two federal appeals courts ruled the U.S. military could not indefinitely hold prisoners without access to lawyers or American courts.

Ten years ago: The infamous iron sign bearing the Nazis’ cynical slogan “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work Sets You Free) that spanned the main entrance to the former Auschwitz death camp in Poland was stolen. The sign was later recovered; six suspects in the theft were later jailed.

Five years ago: Mandy Rice-Davies, 70, a key figure in the “Profumo Scandal” that rocked Cold War Britain, died in London. “The Colbert Report” came to an end after nine years on Comedy Central .

One year ago: The Trump administration banned bump stocks, the firearm attachments that allowed semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns, and gave gun owners until late March to turn in or destroy the devices. The president authorized the Defense Department to create a new Space Command, an effort to better organize and advance the military’s operations in space. Arizona’s governor appointed U.S. Rep. Martha McSally to replace Sen. Jon Kyl in the seat that had belonged to the late John McCain, sending the GOP congresswoman back to Washington just a month after she lost a tight race for the state’s other U.S. Senate seat.

Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark is 92. Actor Roger Mosley is 81. Rock singer-musician Keith Richards is 76. Writer-director Alan Rudolph is 76. Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 73. Movie director Gillian Armstrong is 69. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 69. Comedian Ron White is 63. Actor Brad Pitt is 56. Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 55. Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 49. Rapper DMX is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Arantxa Sanchez Vicario is 48. DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit) is 47. Pop singer Sia is 44. Actress Katie Holmes is 41. Actor Ravi Patel is 41. Singer Christina Aguilera is 39. NHL defenseman Victor Hedman is 29. Actress-singer Bridgit Mendler is 27. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is 22. Electro-pop singer Billie Eilish is 18.