WASHINGTON - Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered in Washington for rallies Wednesday to falsely assert the presidential election was stolen from Trump. Many in attendance see the demonstrations as a last stand for Trump on the same day Congress votes to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.
Just before 1 p.m., a group of primarily White men pushed, then toppled the barricades, storming through them to the grassy fields leading to the Capitol.
Several Capitol police stood guard but could not hold back the tide. Hundreds scaled and kicked aside the barricades, yelling "forward!!" as they ran upward.
Some tried to reach the steps of the Capitol, but were stopped by law enforcement. A few who made it through and scaled metal construction structures were tackled by police.
After a few minutes of the crowds yelling "USA! USA!", dozens of law enforcement descended down the steps to boos.
Inside the building, Congress was meeting to count electoral college votes for President-elect Biden.
Capitol Police ordered evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings - the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building, both just across Independence Avenue from the Capitol.
Many had marched from the Ellipse, where Trump had earlier addressed the rally, telling his fans what they wanted to hear: That despite all evidence, he won the election.
The crowd roared as Trump took the stage.
"We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved," Trump said, falsely claiming that Biden's victory was based on fraudulent vote counts. "We won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election."
Trump vowed to "primary the hell out of" members of Congress, whom he called "weak Republicans" and "pathetic" because they won't support his efforts to overturn the results. He said he hopes Vice President Mike Pence will block the congressional count of the electoral college votes. The Constitution does not give the vice president that power.
"I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so, because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election," Trump said. "All Vice President Pence has to do is recertify, and we become president and you are the happiest people."
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked residents to stay away from the rallies. The District of Columbia has mobilized the National Guard and has every city police officer on duty Wednesday.
D.C. police made 10 arrests from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning at demonstrations in support of President Trump, authorities said.
A 46-year-old man from North Carolina, who police said had two firearms and more than 300 rounds of ammunition, was among several people arrested during Tuesday's demonstrations in downtown Washington.
The North Carolina man, identified as Thomas Gronek, was charged with several firearms offenses. Police said he was aboard a multicolored school bus that was stopped Tuesday near 9th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, near the Mall.
Police said the driver of the bus, also from North Carolina, did not have a license and he also was arrested. Police did not provide details about the stop or if they knew weapons might be aboard. A police report provides an inventory of items confiscated, including a Springfield 9mm handgun, a Ruger .22 caliber rifle, an extended ammunition magazine that can hold 110 bullets and 300 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. Police also said they found fireworks.
Also on Tuesday, U.S. Park Police said they were alerted to a man with a handgun on Freedom Plaza. A Park Police spokeswoman said the man had a gun tucked into his waistband, under a jacket. He was arrested with assistance of D.C. police. His name was not immediately available.
On Tuesday night, D.C. police said they arrested a 48-year-old man from Colorado on a gun possession charge. Police said the man, identified as Harlan Boen, 48, was arrested outside the Wilson Building in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Police said Boen was charged illegal firearms possession and possession of unregistered ammunition. A police report says the man had 13 cartridges of .40 caliber ammunition.
On Wednesday morning, as demonstrations ramped up for a second day, D.C. police said they recovered a rifle found inside a vehicle parked at L'Enfant Plaza. Police had no further details.
Thousands of energetic, frustrated people clad in MAGA hats and camouflage gear poured onto the National Mall on Wednesday morning, packed between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse to the point where few people could stand without touching someone else.
The crowd was largely unorganized, and there was no clear starting point or line to enter the rally at the Ellipse. Many of them wielded signs and flags falsely alleging the outcome of the November election was fraudulent.
As those in attendance sought out a vantage point, one person shouted, "Which way's the revolution?"
Others climbed trees and light poles in hopes of getting a glimpse of the scope of the event. Within the crowd, people warned each other that members of "antifa" and Black Lives Matter were rumored to be infiltrating.
Guns were top of mind for many who converged Wednesday morning. A man marched down 14th Street with a large camouflaged backpack and a flag with an image of a gun that said, "Come and take it." A man in the crowd in front of the Washington Monument turned to his friend and said, "They can come take my gun one bullet at a time."
Members of the National Guard, U.S. Secret Service and D.C. police were walking through the area.
Rachel Ethridge, 48, and Mike Wyatt, 44, huddled near the Washington Monument beneath a sheet they had doused in red and black spray paint to read, "WE CHOSE TRUMP."
The couple, who live in Missouri, came to D.C. for what they see as a final chance to save their country from a fraudulent election by supporting Trump's attempts to refute Biden's electoral victory. If their efforts Wednesday fail, the two said, they fear a civil war could follow.
"I really don't hope for a civil war," Wyatt said. "But there are people who won't be pushed around, Americans aren't those kind of people."
They said they first became impassioned about politics during President Barack Obama's second term. They were tired of hearing him "apologize for Americans being Americans" and were desperate for someone to give them permission to feel proud of their country. Then came Trump, and they felt like someone echoed the patriotism they have long held dear.
While they are in Washington to defend the president, they also are looking to him for direction about where to go from here.
By 10 a.m. Wednesday, several hundred Trump supporters had gathered outside the Capitol, lining up in rows behind metal fences guarded by Capitol police ahead of Congress meeting to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.
The vast majority of protesters were White, and most were not wearing masks. People posed for photos with Trump 2020 flags, chanted "stop the steal" and argued with a handful of counterprotesters by warning of an impending arrival of communism. A preacher filmed himself delivering a sermon virtually, his wife nodding by his side.
Sisters Courtney and Haley Stone left New York at 11 p.m. to make it to Capitol Hill by Wednesday morning so they could quietly counterprotest, draped in gear supporting Biden.
"Wrong rally," Trump supporters wearing the signature red "Make America Great Again" hats shouted at them.
"Stop the steal," an older woman wearing no mask chanted repeatedly.
"If you're going to be in this space you need to get your mask," Courtney Stone said to her.
"Do you want a mask? I have one," Haley Stone, 22, asked another maskless Trump supporter.
"Oh, you believe in the mask hoax?" the woman replied.
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump called on members of Congress to reject electoral votes Wednesday that would confirm their father lost his bid for a second term in office.
"To all the Republicans who have not been willing to actually fight, the people who did nothing to stop the steal, this gathering should send a message to them. This isn't their Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump's Republican Party," Trump Jr. said.
To the senators, he added, "We are watching."
Eric Trump said he couldn't believe that Joe Biden could have received more votes than his father. "This guy (Biden) couldn't fill up a classroom, and look at these crowds here," he said. "He hides in his basement. No one buys it."
His wife, Lara Trump, then led the crowd in singing "happy birthday" to Eric, who turns 37 Wednesday. Eric floated the idea of his wife running for a Senate seat in North Carolina; the crowd cheered.
