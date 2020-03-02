Supreme Court will once again consider fate of Affordable Care Act

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will review the latest Republican efforts to doom the Affordable Care Act, guaranteeing that partisan battles over health care will remain at the forefront of public debate in the closing weeks of the presidential campaign.
The justices will review a federal appeals court decision that found part of the law unconstitutional and raised questions about whether the law in its entirety must fall. The Trump administration agreed with the lower court’s decision but said it was premature for the court to join the legal fight now.
Democrats seemed delighted that the court had decided to ignore that advice. They said the focus on health care will help their candidates, as polls show it did in 2018 when Democrats won back the House majority, and increase the importance of the Supreme Court with their voters.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the vice president when President Barack Obama secured his most important domestic achievement, issued a statement: “This fall, Donald Trump will be trying to get the Supreme Court to strike down Obamacare — ripping health insurance away from 30 million Americans, ending protections for 100 million more with preexisting conditions, destroying families, and costing a million jobs. ”
Republican reaction was almost nonexistent, though President Donald Trump has made abolishing the law a priority.
The court’s review will come in the term that begins in the fall. It is one of the first cases accepted for that docket, and if the court follows its usual pattern, oral arguments would be in October. A decision would not be likely until the spring or summer of 2021. The law remains in effect during the legal challenges.
Considering presidential power
On Tuesday, the court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case that could determine once and for all whether a president can fire the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director “at will.” The ruling could shape the future of the 1,600-person bureau and throw into question the legitimacy of the billions in fines it has imposed on mortgage lenders, credit-card companies and banks over the last eight years.
The court will be hearing the case of a California law firm that has refused to cooperate with a CFPB investigation, arguing the bureau’s leadership structure is unconstitutional.
“It is an important test of what level of independence executive agencies can have in the latest version of the Roberts court,” Christopher L. Peterson, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America and a former CFPB official, said of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.
Justices hear asylum case
Rhe Supreme Court appeared divided along ideological lines Monday when considering whether an asylum seeker who failed his initial screening has a constitutional right to judicial review.
Conservative justices seemed to fear what a government lawyer said would be a “flood” of such requests, frustrating Congress’ intention of subjecting those found quickly after crossing the border to expedited removal if their claims were unwarranted. The court’s liberals worried about giving such power to administration officials without some oversight.
A person seeking asylum is advancing “the best kind of claim you can make to stay in this country, which is that if we turn you back, you’ll be subject to torture or persecution,” said Justice Elena Kagan.
