Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday said he was “fully” mobilizing the state’s National Guard, a first in the state’s history, saying it was “nothing short of a blessing” that an innocent bystander has not yet been killed in unrest.
He was not alone. Several states — including Washington, Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Colorado and Ohio — have joined Minnesota in calling their National Guard forces to respond to the sometimes violent unrest.
The announcements come after protests rage across America, where people have gathered to grieve and demand justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody. At least 20 U.S. cities woke up to destruction and arrests Saturday morning after unrest over the death of Floyd boiled over in the Twin Cities, sparking demonstrations — some peaceful, others violent — across the country.
“Let’s be very clear, the situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd,” Walz, a Democrat, said.
The governor said he had “sensitivity to the legitimate rage and anger” that Minnesotans felt after Floyd’s death, which manifested earlier in the week with “healthy gathering of community.” By Thursday, Walz said that peaceful protest was gone and that the destruction Friday night made a “mockery” of Floyd’s death.
“At this point of time, it is nothing short of a blessing that we have not had someone killed as an innocent bystander in this,” Walz said.
The governor said the tactics of first responders will be to reduce loss of life and property in the state, where small businesses and community nonprofits were damaged in the unrest.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who also spoke during the news briefing, said the violent demonstrators weren’t from their cities. Carter said there were “relatively few arrests” during Friday night’s protests, but the people arrested were all from other states.
“Those folks are agitating and inciting and taking advantage of the pain, hurt, frustration, anger and real and legitimate sadness that so many of our community members feel to advocate for the destruction of our communities,” Carter said.
Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen told reporters there were already 2,500 guardsmen mobilized as of noon Saturday and that federal assistance.
“What does that mean? It means we’re all in,” Jensen said.
The Trump administration has offered the use of active-duty soldiers and intelligence to assist in quelling unrest in Minnesota, including some forces who were put on alert to deploy, national and state officials said Saturday. Walz acknowledged the offer Saturday. Pentagon officials say there is no intention to send federal forces to Minnesota without a request from Walz. If he does ask for military help, the units that would deploy would not get involved directly in law enforcement, the officials say, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss planning, unless the president ordered them to do so by invoking the Insurrection Act.
Other developments
- President Donald Trump praised the Secret Service on Saturday, the morning after the White House was placed under lockdown as protesters clashed with officers outside. “They were not only totally professional, but very cool,” Trump tweeted. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser lashed out at Trump for his tweets criticizing her and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. Trump warned in a tweet Saturday that the Secret Service was ready to unleash “the most vicious dogs and the most ominous weapons I have ever seen” if protesters had managed to breach the security lines. Bowser called Trump’s remark’s “gross.”
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent more than 1,500 state troopers to various Texas cities to help control protests. In Houston, nearly 200 people were arrested Friday and most will be charged with obstructing a roadway, as several protesters blocked an interstate and a highway.
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered an emotional plea for protesters to go home after violence and vandalism erupted in her city Friday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp later issued a state of emergency for the area at the mayor’s request.
- In New York, officers were seen struggling with demonstrators, holding some down on the ground, amid screams.
- In Lincoln, Nebraska, police urged residents to shelter in place because a gathering there was “no longer a peaceful protest.”
- A pickup drove through an intersection where protesters were demonstrating Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, causing people to run screaming out of the way as the vehicle stopped and started and at one point had a person on its hood, according to witnesses and video posted on social media. The driver was taken into custody.
- A television news reporter in Columbia, South Carolina, was injured by rocks thrown during protests outside the city’s police headquarters Saturday. A tweet from the station said reporter Miranda Parnell said “a person wearing a MAGA hat showed up at the rally (and) protesters confronted that person & then rocks were thrown.”
- Cardinal Peter Turkson, a top Vatican official, is calling on U.S. pastors to plead for calm. Turkson, who is from Ghana, says Floyd’s death was “disgracefully inhuman and sad enough.” The leadership of the U.S. Catholic Church has strongly condemned Floyd’s killing.
Charges in the Floyd case
Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death Friday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he also anticipates charges for three other officers who were fired over Floyd’s death.
Floyd died after Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced it has made “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” The medical examiner suggested underlying health conditions contributed to Floyd’s death; Floyd’s family said it will seek an independent autopsy.
