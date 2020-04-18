BOSTON — It was the late April snow nobody wanted.
A snow shower greeted millions of New Englanders on Saturday morning, and many of them took to social media to express their displeasure. The National Weather Services reported that some parts of southern New England had received nearly half a foot of the white stuff before 9 a.m.
The snow touched all six New England states. Tolland, Connecticut, had already seen 5.5 inches by 8:30 a.m.
The snow is likely to be short-lived, as warmer temperatures are in store for the early part of the coming week.
Storms in the South
A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South a week after a tornado outbreak killed at least 36 people in the region. “Numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina,” the National Weather Service said in an alert.
Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday afternoon and evening. A swath of damaging winds and a continued tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night. Large hail is possible over much of the area as well, the agency said.
The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Easter Sunday and Monday.
Forecasters and governors urged people to monitor the weather and take needed precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.