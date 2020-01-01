A handful of travelers spent the waning hours of the new year trapped inside a massive pileup of tumbleweeds that shut down a highway in Eastern Washington for 10 hours.

State Highway 240 was closed in both directions at mile point 10 near West Richland as Washington Department of Transportation workers cleared the road — using what appeared in photos to be a snowplow.

Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson said five cars and one 18-wheel semi-truck were trapped in the tumbleweeds over New Year’s Eve night. The road did not reopen until about 4:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.

“People were still stuck at midnight and rung in the new year trapped under the weeds,” Thorson said.

Thorson posted on Twitter that tumbleweeds were piled 20 to 30 feet in places.

By 8 a.m. Wednesday, officials reported that one abandon car was still trapped in the tumbleweeds, but no one was found inside.