WASHINGTON — Senators reconvened Thursday for a second day of questions to House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s lawyers ahead of a crucial vote expected Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify about the president’s conduct toward Ukraine.
Democrats are pressing to call witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other leading Republicans do not want to extend the proceedings into unpredictable territory and are angling for a swift acquittal of Trump.
Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case for his impeachment is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
With a pivotal vote on summoning additional evidence expected Friday, multiple Republican senators said they want to see a quick end to the Trump impeachment trial if that vote fails.
That could mean not only no additional witnesses, but no closing statements from the House managers or the White House defense, and no private deliberations among senators before moving to a verdict.
“I personally have heard enough,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. “For me, I don’t believe we have to [go into closed deliberations]. . . . I’m ready to vote.”
“I don’t think that would accomplish anything,” said Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., in opposition of closing deliberations.
“I’d rather just have it go right to the end,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the No. 3 GOP leader, who said the trial endgame would be a topic of discussion at Thursday’s Senate lunch.
In the 1999 Clinton trial, the parties spent a combined five hours and 28 minutes presenting closing arguments before the Senate entered four days of closed-door jury deliberations totaling nearly 26 hours. The Senate then voted to acquit President Bill Clinton on two articles of impeachment.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the decision would ultimately depend on the wishes of a majority of senators: “If 51 say we’ve heard enough, we can move to that final vote.”
Democrats bristled at the possible sudden end of the trial after Friday’s witness vote.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., called it a further betrayal of GOP promises to adhere to the Clinton precedent.
“I think a rush to judgment without any debate among senators — I think it will say to the American public this whole thing was a sham,” he said.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Democrats are considering “all of our parliamentary options to force as many votes as we can” to put Republicans on the record regarding the trial process.
“I know they all want to go watch the Super Bowl,” Murphy said. “But that’s not what they got elected to do.”
Meanwhile., four Republican senators, led by Susan Collins of Maine, asked both sides whether there were any “legitimate” reasons a president could ask a foreign government to “investigate a US citizen, including a political rival, who is not under investigation by the US government?”
House manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he couldn’t think of one.
“It would be hard for me to contemplate circumstances where that would be appropriate, where it would be appropriate for the president of the United States to seek a political investigation of an opponent,” Schiff said.
He added that it may be appropriate for the Justice Department “acting independently and in good faith” to do so, noting there exists a protocol for that.
But Patrick Philbin sidestepped the question, first by asserting that the question assumes the president was asking for an investigation “into” the Bidens, rather than what occurred with the firing of the prosecutor “and the situation with Burisma.”
“That’s not calling for an investigation necessarily into Vice President Biden or his son,” Philbin said.
Philbin failed to mention that Trump explicitly says, “there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.”
Philbin then addressed part of the question broadly, saying if a U.S. citizen violated a law in a foreign country and there was a national interest in “understanding what went on, then it would be perfectly legitimate to suggest this is something worth looking into.”
Democratic senators asked the House managers and Trump’s legal team who is paying RudyGiuliani in his capacity as the president’s personal attorney.
Neither side could say.
Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, said that he doesn’t know but that it “raises profound questions.”
