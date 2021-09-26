A school bus driver was fatally stabbed in front of students after picking them up from a Pasco, Washington, elementary school Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The alleged killer, who is now in custody, got on the bus near Longfellow Elementary around 3 p.m. and launched the knife attack as multiple children watched in horror, according to police. The victim lost control of the vehicle and crashed it near the school building, police said.
The unidentified driver was pronounced dead a hospital. No children were physically injured in the attack or crash.
The suspect’s name has not been released, but police said he was still at the scene when they arrived and was taken into custody without further incident.
Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney said counselors would be available to meet with students who were on the bus and any staff affected by the incident.
“We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own,” Whitney said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Our focus right now is on supporting our students and staff who are deeply impacted by this tragedy.
“As our community processes these events, please keep a watchful eye on each other and reach out if you need us,” she said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.