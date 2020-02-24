February 29ths, like the one tacked to the end of this month, exist because Earth’s orbit and human calendars are slightly out of sync. The planet completes its 584-million-mile loop around the sun in 365 days — plus 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds. Leap days are designed to compensate for the excess time.
But, if two Johns Hopkins University professors had their way, this leap year would be the last of its kind.
They would replace the calendar with a new version. Theirs, the Hanke-Henry Permanent Calendar, is 364 days long. It is consistent: The year always begins on a Monday. Your birthday always falls on the same day of the week.
“The calendar will be exactly the same, every year,” said Richard Conn Henry, an astronomer at Johns Hopkins University and one of the calendar’s designers.
February would always have 30 days, as would January, April, May, July, August, October and November. The other four months would have 31 days. There would be no February leap days. Instead, “every five or six years,” Henry said, “we’ll have an extra week at the end when you can party.”
“The Gregorian calendar was set up by astronomers, people who knew what they were doing, and it is very accurate,” Henry said. “That’s the problem. We don’t need a terribly accurate calendar. What we need is a calendar that is suitable for human beings to order their lives by.”
Henry enlisted his colleague at Johns Hopkins, economist Steve H. Hanke, to help. “Dick brought this up and basically gave me an assignment: ‘Hanke, find out the economic implications of this thing,’ “ Hanke said.
Hanke estimates the upfront costs would be less than the Year 2000 adjustment, which, in the United States, was about $100 billion.
“The benefits, from just not having to reproduce calendars every year, physical calendars, would pay for the thing right away,” he said.
“You won’t be interrupting a week with a federal holiday on a Wednesday or Tuesday,” Hanke said. “This disruption avoidance will save a lot of money: Our calculations are that about $575 per year per person in terms of economic losses that will be avoided, because you’ll have the long break on the weekend.”
