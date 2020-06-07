WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Sunday became the first Republican senator known to march in one of the District of Columbia’s anti-racist demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago.
Wearing a mask and garnering little overt notice from fellow protesters, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee marched alongside hundreds of evangelicals at the head a column of demonstrators that eventually swelled to more than 1,000 people.
Romney said in an interview he wanted to find “a way to end violence and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.”
Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have waded through the throngs of outraged yet largely peaceful protesters in D.C., and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., toured the city’s newly named “Black Lives Matter Plaza” on Sunday morning with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat.
Last week, Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, marched in his state. But Romney is the first Republican senator to publicize joining a demonstration.
President Donald Trump, his fellow Republican, last week declared himself “your president of law and order,” and retweeted a letter from his former attorney John Dowd that referred to the protesters as “terrorists.”
Under a beating afternoon sun, protesters around Romney waved signs with biblical phrases and chanted: “Do justice! Do justice!”
At one point in the march, Romney held up his phone and — like so many other Americans have done in the past week — snapped a selfie of himself protesting. His quickly went viral.
The protesters marched from the U.S. Capitol’s reflecting pool along Pennsylvania Avenue in a demonstration planned by a handful of evangelical churches in the D.C. region.
Organizers said they did not know that Romney planned to attend until they saw him. Romney said he attended a rally before the march. There, the Rev. Thabiti Anyabwile, pastor of the Anacostia River Church, called for “fighting systemic injustice and being for personal responsibility.”
“We don’t have to settle for half the coin,” Anyabwile said. “We’re Democrats and Republicans.”
Romney marched quietly amid the hundreds of Christians streaming toward the White House, stationing himself toward the front of the column and directly in its center. He wore a white checkered button-down shirt belted into dark jeans and a large white N95 mask that almost fully obscured his face.
No one pointed or whispered, and people seemed too busy chanting and singing to ask for a photo, the way other senators had been approached in crowds.
It is unclear exactly when Romney joined the marchers, many of whom had started the day across the Anacostia River in miles-away D.C. neighborhoods. It is also unknown when he left the group. But he was present when the group passed by the Trump International Hotel and — led by a cantor with a megaphone — broke into a loud rendition of, “This Little Light of Mine.”
On Saturday, as more than 10,000 people crammed into D.C. streets for protests, Romney tweeted about his father, former Michigan governor George Romney. While in office, Romney’s father marched in civil rights demonstrations outside Detroit in the late 1960s.
Tensions de-escalate
A day after thousands of people filled the streets of Washington and other cities to demand action against police brutality and systemic racism, local and national figures on Sunday moved to further de-escalate tensions, with Trump pulling back the National Guard and more cities — including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago — lifting curfews.
Trump announced Sunday morning he was ordering National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation’s capital, the morning after more than 10,000 people marched through the District of Columbia in what was mostly a festive day of demonstrations.
Trump is set to hold a roundtable with law enforcement on Monday — the same day his presumptive general election rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is expected to meet privately with members of Floyd’s family in Houston.
Colin Powell, the former Republican secretary of state, said Sunday that Trump has “drifted away” from the Constitution, becoming the latest retired military official to strongly criticize Trump’s response to the protests. He also said he will vote for Biden.
Curfews ending
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, cited the weekend’s protests, which took place with no major clashes between police and demonstrators, in announcing an immediate end to his city’s curfew, which had been set to expire Monday morning.
Officials in Chicago; Dallas; Sacramento, California; Indianapolis; Orlando, Florida; and Buffalo, New York, also announced Saturday they would lift their curfews, citing few instances of violence and arrests.
Leadership under fire in Seattle
Seattle City Council members sharply criticized Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best after police used flash bang devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters a day after Durkan and Best said they were trying to de-escalate tensions.
Authorities said rocks, bottles and explosives were thrown at officers in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday night. Best said six officers were injured, including two who were taken to a nearby hospital.
