A federal judge has backed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and his restrictions on the city’s police use of a common tear gas with a 14-day court order banning the agent except when a life is at risk. The judge found that protesters who sued “engaged only in peaceful and non-destructive protest,” with no record of criminal activity. “To the contrary, there is even evidence that some protesters were confronted with tear gas while trying to follow police orders and leave the demonstrations,’’ the judge wrote in a 10-page ruling. ”Given the effects of tear gas, and the potential deadly harm posed by the spread of COVID-19, Plaintiffs have established a strong likelihood that Defendant engaged in excessive force contrary to the Fourth Amendment.’’
- As the nationwide protests continue, discussion has turned to how TV shows and pop culture have helped perpetuate misconceptions about the police and the criminal justice system. “Cops” and unscripted counterparts such as “Live PD” are among those that have faced heightened scrutiny as videos capturing police attacks on peaceful protesters have circulated in recent days. “Cops,” which premiered in 1989, was ended for good Tuesday, and “Live PD” on Wednesday.
- Amazon banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year Wednesday, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.
- The Senate Armed Services Committee voted to require the Pentagon to rename military bases and other assets named after Confederate generals, a move that puts the Republican-led panel on a collision course with the White House. The amendment would require the Defense Department to set up a commission to develop a plan to implement new names. President Donald Trump has threatened to veto any defense bill that affects massive bases such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Benning in Georgia — both are named after Confederate officers.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding that statues of Confederate figures such as Jefferson Davis be removed from the U.S. Capitol. Eleven statues honor Confederates; it’s up to the states to determine which historical figures to display.
- Trump plans a conversation about race relations and policing Thursday in Dallas, where he’ll also announce a plan for “holistic revitalization and recovery” during a trip built around a high-dollar fundraising dinner expected to bring in $10 million. It’s his first campaign foray since the COVID-19 pandemic began three months ago.
